“Kevin Durant can do anything and everything on the court”: Julius Randle explains why the Nets superstar is the most skilled player he has ever seen

Ahead of the Nets-Knicks clash, Julius Randle explained why Kevin Durant, according to him, was the best and most skilled player he had ever seen.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebounds as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

Playing his 14th NBA season, at age 33, KD is the most unstoppable, and talented individual in the league. Averaging 28.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, Durant is one of the front-runners to win the Most Valuable Player honors.

“Kevin Durant is the best player in the league, for sure”: Julius Randle

Julius Randle had some huge compliments for Kevin ahead of their recent clash. Calling him the “best player in the league”, the Knicks star explained why the Nets megastar was the most skilled player he had ever seen.

“He’s the best player in the league, for sure. [I’ve] never seen a 7-footer that skilled…[He can] do anything, everything, on the court. No weakness. That’s him. He’s tough. Great player, but I love competing against him.”

Randle further went on to speak about Kyrie, and how the team has been fairing without the likes of their star guard.

“Kyrie is another one that’s really, really good. Probably haven’t seen a player like him in the league before. So he offers like a whole other dynamic to their team. But what I’ve seen, KD has been playing great, James [Harden] has been the point guard kind of steering the ship and their other guys are contributing nicely and filling in their jobs. … But I think we’ll be up for the challenge.”

Kevin Durant ended up recording 27 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds in the Nets’ 112-110 encounter against Randle and co.

Clearly, KD has had quite an impact on the next generation.