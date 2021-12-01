Basketball

“Kevin Durant can do anything and everything on the court”: Julius Randle explains why the Nets superstar is the most skilled player he has ever seen

“Kevin Durant can do anything and everything on the court”: Julius Randle explains why the Nets superstar is the most skilled player he has ever seen
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I know how to read lips, America!": Shaquille O'Neal turns the Whisper Challenge into BBQ chicken, aided by Ernie Johnson after Tuesday's entertaining TNT games
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant can do anything and everything on the court”: Julius Randle explains why the Nets superstar is the most skilled player he has ever seen
“Kevin Durant can do anything and everything on the court”: Julius Randle explains why the Nets superstar is the most skilled player he has ever seen

Ahead of the Nets-Knicks clash, Julius Randle explained why Kevin Durant, according to him, was…