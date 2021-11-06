“What dr*gs is James Harden taking?!”: Nets superstar caught hyperventilating mid-game, sends NBA fans into tizzy with bizarre offensive foul

NBA Twitter react Brooklyn Nets star James Harden hilariously gets called for an offensive foul against the Detroit Pistons

James Harden has finally fallen from his proverbial throne, it seems.

After countless seasons of being the undisputed king of drawing fouls in the NBA, the Nets star is suddenly finding it difficult to average more than three free-throws a game.

Of course, this change wasn’t exactly a random one. By now, most fans know how the league tweaked a few of its rules and allowed defenders to be more physical. And sure, most absolutely love these changes. After all, the game has become that much more fun to watch, no matter which teams are playing.

For players like the Beard though… well let’s just say a certain low-light against the Pistons has become that much more of a commonality.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well then, let’s get into it.

James Harden goes up to draw his routine foul, gets called for the offensive foul instead

At this point, Harden really just needs a break. The man has been averaging 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists., on an abysmal 39.3% from the field.

On the bright side here, the man did have an improved showing against the Pistons. Despite only shooting 30% from the field, the man had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, on 60% from three, and 100% from the free-throw line, and +15 for the game.

Despite all this though, he still did have one little moment that he won’t quite want to look back on. Which is exactly why we’re here to bring it to your attention.

Take a looksie at the tweet below.

ruled an offensive foul. my how the tables have turned. pic.twitter.com/n49249zbMF — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 6, 2021

And as with everything attention-worthy in the league, NBA Twitter had its reactions locked and loaded.

What drug do you think Harden takes? pic.twitter.com/UAIv38o6ac — Urameshi  (@eviilflame) November 6, 2021

Harden when the Refs don’t give him calls pic.twitter.com/bCpWC7IEsY — Ticket To The Game (@TTTGPOD) November 6, 2021

Harden to the refspic.twitter.com/23dh2I6VMl — Abdullah (@__TheGREATEST1) November 6, 2021

Jokes aside though, we’re really happy to see the player finally start to find his footing this season. And we hope to see him perform better and better with every game, for the Nets.

