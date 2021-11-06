“Hey Savannah James, can you braid my hair next after Zhuri?”: When LeBron James posted Instagram stories wearing his wife’s wig to joke about his hairline

When Lakers’ superstar LeBron James took it to his Instagram to show off his new hair, asks Savannah James to braid them

Being the biggest superstar in modern-day NBA has its own perks and advantages. LeBron James surely has gotten all those perks, but at the same time, he has been reminded over and over about things money can’t buy. One of them, scalp hair. Ever since LeBron James became popular, one of the things that have been talked about is his hairline.

The first time that it was noticed was back in 2007 when LBJ made his first NBA Finals. He was losing hair at the sides of his temples. LBJ grew his hair after that, making his ‘horns’ even more evident. Since then, when he went to Miami, his hair loss became more evident. The worst came during his second stint in Cleveland. Things didn’t get any better in LA. Back in 2019, LeBron decided to make it more fun by posting a story poking humor at himself.

LeBron James asks Savannah James to do his braids

LBJ is one of the athletes in the league who has an amazing sense of humor. The King has been known to make jokes and take them gracefully too. During the 2019 offseason, he took his wife’s wig, and wore it, and went to Instagram. There, he uploaded stories claiming he stood by his promise. The King joked and said his hair was growing like crazy, and he was going to have braids for the season.

Bron’s new look for 2019 🤣 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/4bPOEPMh7E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2019

Savannah James was doing their daughter, Zhuri James’ braids, and LBJ asked her to do his next.

It is always nice to see athletes with such a stature also have a sense of humor. LBJ is currently battling an abdominal sprain, which is set to keep him out for a week. The Lakers really need the King to get better, as they currently have a mediocre 5-4 record to start the season.