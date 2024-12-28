mobile app bar

“What Else Does He Have To Do?”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should Be MVP Frontrunner, Says Former NBA Star

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Dec 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is once again posting spectacular numbers for a team leading the Western Conference, yet the leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder has struggled to garner the same traction in the MVP discussion as some of his superstar peers. Averaging 31.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the 24-5 Thunder, SGA is doing everything he can to lead the best team in the league. Antonio Daniels has been paying attention to the 26-year-old’s dominance and doesn’t understand what else the two-way star needs to do to rise in the MVP rankings

The 49-year-old took to Sirius XM Radio to heap praise on the two-time All-Star, describing Shai as a “culture builder”, saying, “Shai Gilgeous is not just an elite player, he’s someone that you could build your culture around.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, along with a cast of youthful running mates, has managed to lead Oklahoma City back to title contention after years of mediocrity. Yet the two-way star remains third in the Kia MVP ladder, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Daniels explained why he believed the placement was absurd, pointing to the guard’s career-best campaign and his team’s league-best record while also underlining SGA’s recent scoring outbursts against Washington and Indiana. “In the past couple of games, he put up 45 (vs. Wizards) and 41 (vs. Pacers) and he’s still third,” Daniels stated. “So what exactly does he have to do to actually surpass Giannis and to surpass Nikola Jokic?”

The former guard has a valid point as the OKC star has continued to produce every night, even building on his scoring average from last year, when he finished second in MVP voting. The Thunder also boast a much more impressive record than the 16-11 Nuggets or the 16-12 Bucks, making SGA’s positioning even more head-scratching.

While both Giannis and Jokic have continued to dominate, Daniels lays out the Thunder star’s MVP case clear as day. He’s clearly the best player on the league’s best team, which has always been the criteria for MVP.

Moreover, Jokic and Giannis have a total 0f 5 MVPs between themselves. It might be time for a younger star to get a shot at the award.

