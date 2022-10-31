What Is Kyrie Irving’s Religion? Nets Star’s Religious Background In Question Following Anti-Semitic Controversy

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Kyrie Irving is making news for all the wrong reasons right now as the Brooklyn Nets are condemning their star for promoting an anti-Semitic movie.

The Brooklyn Nets have dealt with tremendous drama this offseason. Initially, a strong run at the end of last season boosted Brooklyn into the playoffs where many thought they could be a tough out for any team, regardless of their standings.

However, that wasn’t the case at all. Despite some closely contested games, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The summer that followed was perhaps the worst summer any NBA GM may have had to suffer through. Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant expressed their desire to leave the team. For several weeks, the Nets were on the brink of complete collapse.

They had given up all their draft picks to acquire Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That’s not to mention the James Harden trade which ended up blowing up in their faces. Essentially, the Nets would set themselves back many years if both KD and Irving left after opening up, what seemed like, a multi-year title window.

In the end, Durant and Irving both stayed. However, Ben Simmons hasn’t meshed as the Nets would have hoped and the team is off to a 1-5 start.

What religion does Kyrie Irving follow?

Kyrie Irving has been very vocal in sharing his thoughts about religion and what he believes in. During a press conference, Irving showed that he was a part of the Muslim community.

Kyrie talked about fasting for Ramadan after the Nets’ win over the Celtics. “Just really blessed and grateful to be taking part in this.” pic.twitter.com/CKKppFmx6f — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2021

“All praise is due to God, Allah, for this,” he said. “For me, in terms of my faith and what I believe in, being part of the Muslim community, being committed to Islam and also just being committed to all races and cultures, religions, just having an understanding and respect. I just want to put that as a foundation.”

Ramadan, Islam’s holy month, is a massive tradition that Muslims partake in every year. During this time, followers fast from morning to night. Irving has routinely fasted during this time too, even during NBA games.

The superstar kneels before games, and he has posted several Tweets celebrating Allah.

Kyrie Irving talks about playing during Ramadan: “It’s a blessing to be able to do it and still be able to perform. It’s not easy by any stretch of imagination. You can’t really take any moment for granted during the day.” pic.twitter.com/TAHVkac4Gt — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 13, 2022

Irving is under fire for promoting an anti-Semitic movie

Last Thursday, Irving posted a Tweet that linked to a movie’s Amazon page. The movie is called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.”

A Rolling Stone magazine pointed out that the film pushes several anti-Semitic tropes. The movie was released in 2018 and is based off a book that came out in 2015.

The Nets have released a statement already expressing their distaste with Kyrie’s move. Owner Jos Tsai was not pleased at all.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation,” he put out in a Tweet. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

Kyrie has also commented on the situation.

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions. Hélà🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) October 29, 2022

