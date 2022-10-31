Myles Turner Wants Lakers to ‘Take a Very Hard Look’ at Trade Prospect Sending Russell Westbrook to Pacers

The NBA trade deadline is months from now. This means fans around the world still have time to concoct dream trades that can improve their favorite teams.

Whether it’s getting Kyrie out of Brooklyn or seeing Bradley Beal make his way to a winning team. The possibilities are endless.

However, there are a few trades that might go through. Like, the trade which sees the Lakers pick up Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. A trade that Turner believes the Lakers will have to think hard about.

Myles Turner believes the Lakers will have to think hard about giving up two picks for him and Buddy Hield

One of the stories of the 2022-2023 pre-season was the Lakers supposed desire to trade away Russell Westbrook. A desire that led to a trade proposal for the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers were interested in bringing in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in return for Russ. However, the Pacers wanted two additional picks to be added as well, much to the Lakers’ chagrin.

Well, one of the subjects in the trade, Turner gave his take on the whole situation. Speaking on the Woj Podcast, the center stated that he knows what he can provide to a team and that the Lakers should give the counter proposal a hard look.

Turner further added that he brings great blocking and three-point scoring to any team. Something the Lakers desperately need.

The Lakers need a capable center like Turner so that AD can play his preferred position

The first few games of the regular season haven’t been ideal for the LA Lakers. The team is currently 1-5 and has many players playing out of position. Case in point, Anthony Davis.

The 6’9″ power forward has started every game at center. Bringing in a quality player like Turner would allow AD to go back to his preferred position. Hopefully, the Lakers can get a deal for the Pacers center done.

