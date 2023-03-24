What Kind of Car Does Bronny James Drive? Which Cars Are in King James’ Son’s Collection?

Bronny James is a blue-chip NBA prospect whose stock has risen considerably over the past year. He became one of the youngest players to sign an NIL deal with Nike last October.

Initially labeled a 4-star recruit, James’ profile rose considerably after some strong defensive showings as a senior. The 18-year-old is yet to commit to a college program or announce any decision regarding his basketball future.

Bronny James seems to have his pick of colleges available, wherever he may want to play. It may also be possible that the youngster takes the G-League Ignite route to the NBA.

LeBron James has stated many times that his only remaining wish is to play with his son. Given this information, teams would be lining up to draft him in the hopes of attracting The King.

Which cars does Bronny James own?

At just 17 years old, Bronny has already shown a keen interest in luxury cars and has been spotted cruising around Los Angeles in some high-end vehicles.

One of the cars in Bronny’s collection is a customized Jeep Wrangler, which he had modified to his personal taste. The car features a black and silver color scheme, custom wheels, and a sound system that can be heard from blocks away.

Another car in Bronny’s collection is a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which he was seen driving around during a visit to Miami. The SUV has a sleek black exterior and blacked-out wheels, giving it a menacing look on the road.

Bronny has also been seen driving a Tesla Model X, a luxury electric SUV with futuristic features like falcon-wing doors and a massive touchscreen display. The car is environmentally friendly, which is a nod to LeBron James’ efforts to promote sustainability.

Lastly, Bronny was rumored to have been gifted a Dodge Challenger by Drake in 2021. He also attended his prom night in a Mercedes AMG-GT Coupe, although it’s unclear whether it’s his own.

Bronny is worth over $7 million already

The high school senior joined his father among a select group of millionaires made before the end of high school. His Nike deal is reportedly worth over $10 million annually.

Bronny also has NIL deals with the likes of Beats by Dre and PSD Underwear. He’s been featured in advertisements for both of the brands and promoted them on social media. The reported cost that the teenager charges for a promotional Instagram post is reportedly $46,000.