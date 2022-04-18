Basketball

“Bernard King found himself in a substance abuse trap”: Why New Jersey Nets dealt the Hall of Famer to Utah Jazz while his on-court performance slumped

"Bernard King found himself in a substance abuse trap": Why New Jersey Nets dealt the Hall of Famer to Utah Jazz while his on-court performance slumped
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"Never seen anybody guard Kevin Durant straight up and block his shot!": Jayson Tatum held the Slim Reaper to just 4 points on 38 possessions in Game 1 of 2022 NBA Playoffs
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Bernard King found himself in a substance abuse trap": Why New Jersey Nets dealt the Hall of Famer to Utah Jazz while his on-court performance slumped
“Bernard King found himself in a substance abuse trap”: Why New Jersey Nets dealt the Hall of Famer to Utah Jazz while his on-court performance slumped

In the mid-1980s, Bernard King was one of the most unstoppable scorers in the league.…