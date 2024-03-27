“Get That Weak Sh*t Outta Here”: Anthony Davis Rejecting Damian Lillard’s Hook Had Skip Bayless Ecstatic

Credits: Mar 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) puts up a shot in the first overtime against Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers triumphed as underdogs by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in Wisconsin. Without the services of LeBron James, Anthony Davis led the franchise to a double overtime victory following a fourth-quarter comeback. In the process, he even rejected a hook shot of Damian Lillard at a crucial juncture of the game, which left Skip Bayless ecstatic.

The situation circled the game-winning attempt from Lillard toward the end of the first overtime. With 3.1 seconds left to play, the 33-year-old received the ball from outside the arc before penetrating the paint to attempt a left-handed hook shot. Davis seemingly read the play beforehand as he blocked the shot to ensure double overtime while scores remained tied at 117-117.

The remarkable clutch play eventually paved the way for a comeback as the visitors outscored the hosts 11-7 in the following five minutes. AD served as a key cog behind the win, registering a double-double on the night. As per ESPN, the 31-year-old recorded 34 points, 23 rebounds, and 4 blocks in 52 minutes while leading the organization to their 40th win of the regular season.

The drama surrounding the game excited Bayless as he expressed his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Showcasing his ecstasy, the 72-year-old wrote,

“That was as wildly fascinating a regular-season NBA game as I’ve ever watched. The momentum swings and bad calls were dizzying, as the Lakers came back from 19 down twice without LeBron, including with 8 minutes left in reg. I can’t wait for Undisputed”.

Following that, he applauded the team effort of the Lakers. Describing Davis as part of the roster’s “championship pieces”, Bayless refused to hide his emotions over the marvelous comeback. He later urged the players to even focus on recovery hinting at the steep road ahead.

The unprecedented statements of Bayless certainly caught the supporters by surprise. After all, for most of the season, he refrained from acknowledging the Lakers for its achievements. Therefore, the entire flow of the game had a major role to play in his reaction as his inner NBA fan overshadowed his analyst mindset.