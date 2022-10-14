“What NBA Team Did Gary Payton Play on in 2006?”: How the Glove Came Up Big to Win a Ring With Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal

Which team did Gary Payton play for in 2006, in the tail end of his prestigious career?

Gary Payton II is one of those players that you can’t believe slipped past the countless different NBA scouts from all the thirty teams.

Sure, as a player, he is a tad unconventional. After all, how many 6’3” guys are out there specializing in defense, are about average as shooters, but unexpectedly elite as lob-catchers?

Not many at all. But that’s exactly what GPII is.

But, as amazing a player he may be, he isn’t the subject of this article. No, rather it’s his father. And a rather confusing trend that’s been popping up about him.

You see, despite losing out to Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals, Payton did not retire without a ring. In fact, he was able to win one in 2006.

But apparently, for the NBA community, that begs the question.

Which team did he play for in 2006?

Gary Payton was a proud member of the Miami Heat in 2006

After watching ‘The Last Dance’, countless younger fans of the NBA simply assumed that, much like Charles Barkley, Payton retired without a ring. And frankly, that was almost the case.

After spending time with the Supersonics, Lakers, Celtics, and Bucks, the man’s final stand was coming very soon. He needed to go to a team where he felt he was likeliest to win a ring. And with that in mind, he chose the Miami Heat.

Joining his team for the 2005-06 NBA season, he backed up stars Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwyane Wade. And wouldn’t you know it, he won his ring in 2006.

After this season, Payton returned to the Heat where he played one last season before he hung up his sneakers.

Was Gary Payton any good for the Heat during their run to the 2006 NBA championship?

During the 2005-06 NBA season, Gary Payton was already 37 years old. So, it’d make sense for him to be nothing more than a leadership presence of sorts. But apparently, the Glove refused to accept that outcome.

Playing 28.5 minutes per game, Payton continued to play amazing defense, making him irreplaceable for the Heat.

Additionally, he put up 7.7 points and 3.2 assists on the offensive end of the floor.

All in all, Gary Payton may have only been a role player during his championship season. But, he was one of the best in the league at what he was asked to do, even at 37 years of age.

Perhaps LeBron James is taking lessons from him.

