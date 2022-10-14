Nia Long Wipes Out Ime Udoka From Her Instagram in Light of Coach Cheating With Devout Mormon Kathleen-Nimmo Lynch

Nia Long’s latest step on Instagram finally shows that Ime Udoka, who cheated with Kathleen-Nimmo Lynch, is in her past.

Ime Udoka shook the entire NBA world out of its off-season sleep in the most dramatic way possible. Only days after Doc Rivers’ liked some weird videos on Twitter, Shams Charania came out with the biggest news of the break since the NBA Finals.

It dwarfed the entire Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets drama by a humongous margin. The Boston Celtics coach had been found cheating with a female staffer and the team suspended him for a year. Now it seems Nia Long has also dictated her punishment for the disgraced coach.

Nia Long’s Instagram account is a telltale of Udoka’s future with her

Marca recently reported that Nia Long has wiped all traces, leaving one, of her former fiance from her Instagram page. It is difficult to ascertain how many images she had shared of the coach previously but looks like she has left just one image on the profile.

The only image not deleted is of Ime Udoka after he won the Eastern Conference Finals and reached the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach.

Though slightly passive, this definitely points to an end to their relationship. The two had been engaged for several years.

Recently, a video emerged where the cameraman asked Nia if she would get back with Ime Udoka. Her response was just a chuckle. Now, she’s also removed him from her Insta which means that there is no going back for the two. It is possible she might announce breaking off their engagement soon enough.

Ime Udoka cheated with Kathleen-Nimmo Lynch

A few dys ago Daily Mail revealed the mystery woman who was found to be involved with Ime. But even before Daily Mail’s breaking reveal, the rumors had already brought out Kathleen-Nimmo Lynch’s name. The report just proved most suspicions.

Kathleen, who has three children, was reported to be a devout Mormon. She got her job with the Celtics due to Danny Ainge. Apparently, Danny and Kathleen have known each other for years. His daughter and Lynch went to college together.

Ime Udoka has essentially caused a lot of people a lot of trouble. His future in the NBA is under scrutiny and this may very well be the end of his journey in the league.

