“What That Mean?”: ‘Flexing’ His Multi-Million Video Game Knowledge On Father LeBron James, Bronny James Hilariously Had Him Perplexed In Resurfaced Video

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but that isn’t all he has going for him. The King is also a big family man and is particularly close with his children, especially his two sons. The four-time NBA Champion regularly hypes up both Bronny James and Bryce James on social media. Bronny however, is now carving out his own path, pursuing several other hobbies including gaming. In fact, the teenager once embarrassed his father with his gaming knowledge on Instagram Live.

Bronny’s love for games saw him join FaZe Clan in September 2020. It was a huge deal that made headlines across the world, as it was reported he signed a contract worth millions. And, while that is yet to be confirmed, his star power has helped him greatly, seeing as his NIL valuation stands at $7 million.

Bronny James left LeBron James looking confused with his gaming knowledge

A while back, LeBron James and his two sons Bronny and Bryce had an iconic Instagram Live session. The three men of the James household were shooting hoops in the driveway. While they were at it, they also had some hilarious exchanges.

One in particular saw Bronny James, who had recently signed with FaZe Clan at the time talk about Rainbow Six Siege. He informed The King’s followers that he would be “on raid tonight on Siege”. This confused King James who obviously had no idea what his son was talking about.

So, he proceeded to ask him what it meant. But, Bronny candidly responded with a classic line, “If you know you know”. Further adding to his father’s embarrassment.

Bronny: “On raid tonight on siege! Mess with me!” LeBron: “What that mean? What that mean?” Bronny: “If you know you know…if you know you know!” LeBron: “Guess I don’t know!…Huh…what is that?”

The video is hilarious, and in many ways, there is an irony to it. After all, LeBron’s recent Hollywood appearance on Space Jam 2 was largely set in a video game-like world.

Bronny James will be focused on his college career as he revealed his new USC threads

Bronny James is still a huge fan of video games, but his mind will be elsewhere. College is just around the corner, and Bronny will be looking forward to his freshman year. In fact, he recently shared a pic on Instagram, where he can be seen sporting his new USC Trojan threads. he is clearly excited for the season.

It certainly is going to be a crucial next few months for Bronny. His performance over the next season will determine his stock, as he looks likely to be one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.