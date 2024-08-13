Stephen Curry Once Received Unofficial Media Training From a Warriors Veteran in His Rookie Year

When Stephen Curry was picked 7th overall in the 2009 NBA draft, few could have predicted he would revolutionize the game of basketball with his shooting. In his rookie season, Curry received some light-hearted banter from a Warriors veteran, who “unofficially” provided him with some media training.

Back in 2020 when Curry appeared on the All The Smoke podcast, he talked to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, and revealed how he saw Jackson talking to a reporter back in the day and got some tips on how to handle the media in the league.

“My favorite Stack story. This is probably two weeks before you got traded and we were on a road trip in Indiana. There were like seven of us went to, I think, a steakhouse right down the street from the hotel. The day before, somebody had started rumblings about your trade rumors and this and that and that you were unhappy. And like people in the locker room were unhappy. And media taking over doing what they do.”

During his childhood, Curry traveled with his father on road trips, being around NBA players all the time. However, this was the first time he experienced something like this as a player himself.

“And I remember sitting at the dinner table and you called up this reporter and cussed him out so bad for writing some untrue, truthful article. And I’m sitting there like, ‘This how we do? This how we do it.’ I was crying, man.”

Jackson was a part of the Golden State Warriors squad in the 2009-10 NBA season. But that was the very same year he got traded to the Charlotte Hornets, only spending a few months with Curry in his rookie year.

However, this was something Jackson brought up before Curry shared his favorite ‘Stack story.’ Jackson was upset with The Chef for not letting him know what he had in store for the Warriors in the coming years.

Even though Barnes, Jackson, and Curry all laughed over it, Stack meant what he said. Stack Jack mentioned how he would’ve had bling on his fingers, indicating multiple championship rings, only if Curry had let him know about his plans for the franchise going forward.

Although Jackson missed out on more rings, thanks to Curry’s ignorance, he certainly does not have any hard feelings toward the four-time NBA champion. Instead, it is all love between the two.