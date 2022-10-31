“What Up LeBron James? Father Time Kicking Your Tail?”: Skip Bayless Roasts Lakers Star as he Misses Three Straight Layups Vs Nuggets

Halloween 2022 is here, we are 8 years apart from ‘LeBron James and the Giant Peach’, and The King is not looking like a giant on the basketball court anymore.

It’s pretty evident from last season that James cannot be the lone savior for the Los Angeles Lakers. The soon-to-be 38-year-old star might not agree with it, but it is starting to show a little bit in his game.

But you know who can tell us exactly the way it is with the 18x All-Star? The person who is most obsessed with him on the planet – Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James’ decline as he tries to one-up the Joker

The Lakers now have the worst record in the league 5 games in and are the worst offensive team in the NBA. Obviously, they would look towards the 4x MVP who was averaging over 30 points per game last season shooting an incredible 52.4% from the field.

But as they were looking for their first win on Sunday, the King was shooting 20% to start the first quarter of their sixth game. And you know who wanted it all to pan out exactly the way it is?

The Lakers are leading the game by 3 points in the third as we speak though, but the way they fumble leads in the second half it’s not going to stay for long.

James is just firing blanks this season along with other Lakers

There has been a clear difference in his efficiency compared to last season where he even averaged more (30.3) and close to his career-high 30.5 points per game converting more than half of his attempts.

Both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook struggled efficiency-wise last season and their career-worst seasons. James had to maintain that prolific offensive form or even better it in order to make 2022-23 work with that duo by his side.

And now it looks like nothing can work for a team this season with this trio leading their front, be it they are all among the NBA’s Top-75 players of all time.

