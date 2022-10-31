“LeBron James Will Never be as Revered as Ali, Michael Jordan, or Tiger Woods”: Jason Whitlocks Labels Lakers star an Uninformed Race Baiter

LeBron James a generational athlete. Since he was in high school, ‘The Kid from Akron’ was going to be the next Michael Jordan. It was a nation-wide prophecy.

After coming into the league at 17 years of age, the 6’9 forward found it as easy to do all the work he was doing in school against the grown men of the league.

The teenager looked like he’ll destroy that prophecy in just a few years, maybe. But this season is his year 20, and he is far away from many of MJ’s records which now look unbreakable.

But what he tried to be alongside becoming one of the best ever to dribble a basketball, was to become something ‘more than an athlete’ and that’s where Jason Whitlock believes he started losing whatever he had earned.

Jason Whitlock calls LeBron James an “uninformed race baiter”

In his recent episode of ‘Fearless’, Whitlock launched a series of attacks on The King criticizing him for his attempt to become a social icon alongside his vision to become the GOAT in the NBA.

The veteran journalist who now works for the Blaze media said James is an “uninformed race baiter” who attempted to become something like the Boxing GOAT and one of the biggest socialists of all time, Muhammad Ali.

The man went on to say that the Lakers star will never come close to either Ali, Jordan, or Tiger Woods.

Whitlock destroys James for spoiling the sport of basketball

Whitlock literally destroyed the 18x NBA All-Star into pieces for everything he claims he stands for in just a few minutes and precise lines of really sensible and well-organized character assassination.

“When I watched Jordan, Magic, Larry, Kareem, and Isiah Thomas, all I thought about was how incredible they were as athletes. I don’t enjoy sports the way I used to because I know far too much about the men who play the games. I know how phony, easily manipulated, and misguided they are. They’ve removed all the mystery by sharing their thoughts on social media. I’m a consumer; when I walk into my favorite restaurant, I don’t want my chef to be ‘More Than a Chef.’” Whitlock said.

He continued, “LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem should be an enormous deal, but it won’t garner near the attention and celebration that it should because LeBron has damaged the popularity of basketball. He’s made us evaluate athletes in a way that exposes their shortcomings. He undermined the magic of sport. He disconnected the game from its most passionate fans — the common man.”

James is my personal favorite active athlete in all sports, and I don’t even feel weird to say that nothing that this veteran journalist said offends me in any way.