“What Was Lamelo Ball’s Height at 14?”: How the Hornets Star Astonishingly Grew Nearly 1 Foot Taller in a Very Short Period

LaMelo Ball is officially listed at 6’7” today, but when did this height really start to show itself?

LaMelo Ball may only be in his third NBA season, but his passing ability already ranks amongst the best in the league. Heck, the flare he delivers his sublime dimes with, along with that height of his, is the reason many call him ‘Baby Magic Johnson’.

Today, the man stands at an astounding 6’7”, a full 2 inches higher than the league average height of 6’5”. And yet, the stories about the man being little during his years at Chino Hills are endless.

So, with that being said, exactly how short was this man at that point in time?

LaMelo Ball didn’t stand too tall at 14 years old at all?

For an average kid from most countries around the world, being 14 and standing at 5’10” is considered being pretty darn tall. Heck, in fact, that analogy would still stand at 15 or 16 as well.

But for future NBA players, that’s pretty little, because it means that you’re probably only going to grow to about 6’3” to 6’4”. A great height in general, but kind of a disadvantage on the NBA level.

And yet, despite this reality, by the time he was 17, and playing in the Drew League, he already stood at 6’6”. Then a year later, after he was done with his time with Illawarra Hawks in the NBL, he stood at 6’7”. And now, many sources believe he may have started to touch 6’8” already.

But that can’t be confirmed since there is no official listing of it just yet.

Still, it is clear he is still growing. And given that he grew 9 inches, just 3 inches off a whole foot, since he was 14, it’ll be exciting to see what his eventual heights ends up being.

LaMelo Ball was once called ‘Steph Little’ by father of Stephen Curry, Dell Curry

Much like LaMelo Ball, Stephen Curry was pretty darn little in high school. And because of this, not many college scouts recruited him, thinking he didn’t have enough mass on him to make an impact on the next level.

So, given the heights Stephen Curry has gotten to today, calling any NBA player ‘Steph little’ is almost a compliment. And a couple of years ago, it was Dell Curry himself who was bestowing it upon LaMelo Ball.

Given how much of his early game was inspired by Stephen Curry, it’s hard to imagine this comment didn’t bring a smile to his face.

