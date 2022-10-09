“Zion Williamson Ain’t Too Far Behind”: Kendrick Perkins Commends the NOLA Youngster for Being Most Dominant Only Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to Kendrick Perkins, a healthy Zion Williamson might be among the 2 most dominant players in the NBA.

Zion Williamson is a generational talent. The New Orleans Pelicans youngster, when healthy, is one of the most dangerous stars in the league. Agreed we’ve only seen “Zanos” play in a limited number of games so far in his young career, however, from whatever we have seen, there is no doubt that he could be one of the faces of the league.

Williamson is one of the most peculiar players in the league. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing a staggering 284 pounds, the former Duke Blue Devil has one of the quickest first steps we’ve ever seen. He also possesses impeccable body control and agility while making his way to the basket.

Bullying grown men on a nightly basis, the All-Star has earned his bread and butter by dominating the paint. When healthy, many basketball analysts and enthusiasts believe that this 22-year-old is the most dominant player in the league.

Also Read: CJ McCollum Reveals High Expectations Set for NOLA’s All-Star

Kendrick Perkins believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most dominant player with Zion Williamson not far behind

Kendrick Perkins has been a huge Zion fan since day 1. Recently, the ESPN analyst went on to talk about Zion and the incredible tangibles his game possesses.

On an episode of “Swagu & Perk”, Kendrick went on to label Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the “most dominant player” in the entire league, and continued by stating that the Pelicans’ power forward wasn’t too far behind.

“When you look at Zion, right, his brute force, his athleticism, his physical nature, the way he opposes his will. We know Giannis is the most dominant player in the NBA but a healthy Zion ain’t too far behind.”

To be fair, Perks isn’t all that wrong. When it comes to physicality, The Greek Freak is one of the most unstoppable players while driving to the bucket. However, if there is one man who can actually give Antetokounmpo a tough fight, that player is Zion.

Have a look at this play from Williamson’s rookie year where he casually snatches the rock from the 242-pound superstar.

“The Pelicans are the most athletic”: Kendrick Perkins

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Zion Willamson, Jonas Valancuinas, and Herb Jones start the game. And the likes of Jaxson Hayes, Devonte Graham, Willy Hernangomez, Larry Nance Jr, and Trey Murphy III coming off the bench, NOLA has one of the deepest rosters in the league.

While this may be a young group of players, Kendrick believes that NOLA has the most athletic squad in the association, with their “length and size far greater than any other team”.

“When you look at this Pelicans roster they are the most athletic. They have the most length and size than any other team in the NBA, period.”

Gathering playoffs experience, Willie Green’s boys are one of the teams who could actually do some damage in the stacked Western Conference.

Also Read: NBA Twitter Trolls NOLA’s All-Star for Going 3-12 from FTs