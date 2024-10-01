“What We Call in the States Paradise”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Chose to Buy a House in Abu Dhabi

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The NBA has built a strong market in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi and the city has hosted multiple preseason games since 2022. Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who was the ambassador for the 2022 NBA Global Games, has also taken a liking to the city and has bought a house there.

During an interview with Kris Fade on Virgin Radio Dubai, the Lakers icon revealed that he invested in a property in Abu Dhabi after feeling the inhabitants’ warmth, experiencing the city’s culture, and enjoying its amenities. He told Kris Fade,

“When I went there, not only was I amazed, had a great time, the ocean is so calm. I started looking for houses right away, I found it. People there are so nice, the malls. Listen it’s what we call paradise in the United States.”

Fade asked O’Neal about the location of his new house. However, the four-time NBA champion hilariously declined to reveal it. The three-time Finals MVP continued to rave about Abu Dhabi. He lauded the city’s top-notch hotels, the exhilarating marine-life theme park in SeaWorld, the eye-catching Louvre Art Museum, and the unparalleled desert safari experience.

O’Neal revealed that he had a lot of fun at SeaWorld and enjoyed his time at Warner Bros. Indoor Theme Park. He also spoke about his love for the local cuisine in the old Abu Dhabi city, which gives him enough reasons to spend a lot of time there.

Shaquille O’Neal may settle down in Abu Dhabi

The Hall of Famer has been mesmerized by UAE’s luxurious city since he first visited it in 2022. He shared his first impression of Abu Dhabi in an interview with Mirror. He compared it to Miami and hinted at settling down there. He said,

“Very hospitable, very disciplined and I’m actually looking at real estate here – I’m definitely coming back. It’s like Miami – very beautiful, very clean. This will probably be my home if I come to the UAE.”

O’Neal has visited every glamorous city on the planet over the past three decades, but none has appealed to him as much as Abu Dhabi. The Hall of Famer truly enjoys his time in the city and wouldn’t be averse to eventually moving there.