“What You Gon’ Tell KG And Paul Pierce?”: Raymond Felton Baffled At Kendrick Perkins’ Outlandish Podcast Take

No NBA season would be complete without a wild Kendrick Perkins take that makes players, retired and current, scratch their heads. It’s not only hot takes that end up surprising the NBA community but his stories from the past that are often hard to believe. A few weeks ago, he claimed he was the leader of the young OKC but Kevin Durant immediately refuted the claim and the pundits and fans were not ready to believe it either.

Now, Perk has done it again when he called out Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart for focusing too much time on their Roommates Show and not enough on “winning championships.” He added that if he had seen his 2008 Celtics podcasting there would have been “smoke and furniture moving.”

His latest rant didn’t sit right with Raymond Felton or Theo Pinson, who addressed the controversial analysts on their podcast, To The Baha. Pinson thought it was “bulls**t that Perk is suddenly talking trash now even though the Knicks were #2 in the East behind Brunson and Hart’s play. He admitted that in the playoffs players should lock in, but overall podcasting was “not that big of a f***ing deal.”

Felton was even more annoyed. He jabbed at Perk by reminding him that he was a “little homie” on that 2008 Celtics team, and that there was no chance that he would have tough talked Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, or Paul Pierce at that time.

“Man, what furniture he moving?” Felton asked. “In what locker room? 2008 locker room? What you gonna tell KG and Paul Pierce? What you telling Rondo? They gonna cuss you out.”

The boys have a point. Podcasting is not only such an effortless privilege, but it often helps players not hold in what’s on their mind and get it off their chest.

So many players have a pod now, but you’d hardly call Draymond Green, a four-time NBA Champion who hosts a show with Baron Davis, someone who doesn’t put in the effort during a season.

The argument is silly. Ballers are gonna ball. They do mass amounts of interviews per week, including post game. Listening to superstars speaking on the game they love is sometimes just as intriguing as watching them play it.