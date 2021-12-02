“LaMelo Ball is the only sophomore Giannis will exchange jerseys with!”: Bucks superstar shows his respect for Hornets guard after enthralling 127-125 victory

Bucks star and reigning champion Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanges jerseys with Hornets’ LaMelo Ball after enthralling clash

We don’t think anybody expected this Hornets vs Bucks matchup to be anything special. But, what it turned out to be, would put most nationally televised games to shame.

This game couldn’t have been closer. Sure, the Hornets jumped out to a 10 point lead early on in the first quarter and even ended the first half 8 points ahead. However, when the second half began, everything really started to click for both teams.

There were some tough, clutch shots from the likes of Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton, while LaMelo Ball seemingly came into his own defensively against the reigning champions. Hell, the Ball brother had 3 steals and a block during this game, and at times, was easily the best defender on his team. Frankly though, that is also an indictment on the Hornets’ utter lack of defense.

Speaking of Melo though, he was absolutely sensational. Possession after possession, he kept the Hornets in this game, even hitting a tough three with 5.7 seconds left in the game, to bring Charlotte level to the Bucks. And it seems this whole performance struck a chord with the Greek Freak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t usually exchange jerseys with anyone. However, on this night, it seems he found a second-year player worthy of the honor.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets star posterizing 2-time NBA MVP on lob pass alley-oop

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows LaMelo Ball some major respect by exchanging jerseys after the game.

Oh yes, in case we forgot to mention, LaMelo Ball had a career-high in points tonight. He recorded 36 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists, on 12 of 22 from the field (54.5%), and 8 of 15 from three (53.3%). That right there is beyond elite.

In terms of box scores though, Giannis didn’t have a bad night himself. By the end, the Greek Freak had a 40 bomb, alongside 12 rebounds, and 9 assists, while shooting 62.5% from the field.

These two were easily the best performers during this game. And after it, they had a beautiful little moment to commemorate it. Take a peek at the tweet below.

Nothing but RESPECT between LaMelo and Giannis 🤝 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/mI1o1URUdG — Overtime (@overtime) December 2, 2021

The Hornets may have lost this game, but we will say the fact that it was this close should be a major positive for them. And who knows? If this is a sign of things to come, this young team could turn out to be far scarier than any of us could ever expect.

Also Read: A fan calls the Melo 1’s the best sneakers for a first attempt since the Air Jordan 1 in 1984