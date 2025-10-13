“Probably Getting the Neighbors Next Door”: Gilbert Arenas Opens Up on His Illegal Gambling Arrest

May 7, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Gilbert Arenas (10) controls the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers point guard Mo Williams (25) during the first half of game four of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NBA legends and their tales of gambling, they’re almost as interesting as their on-court heroics at their peak. The way they talk about them may seem cool to some, but everything wasn’t merry always. For those looking to follow in their footsteps, it’s perhaps wise to pay close attention to Gilbert Arenas’ story of being arrested for engaging in the activity, illegally.

Advertisement

Arenas had his brush in with the cops earlier this year when his illegal gambling business from a mansion in Encino, California was busted. He had no idea what was coming, as he admitted in an interview with Vlad TV, and had to pay a $50K bond to be released.

The cops arrived in front of Arenas‘ home very early in the morning, so he assumed it had something to do with his neighbors. The reason behind it, however, was far more terrifying.

Arenas revealed that his neighbors are foreigners and hinted that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) had come to make some arrests, as agents have been active across the country in recent months detaining people allegedly in the U.S. illegally. But no. It was Arenas who was in the wrong, and it had nothing to do with his neighbors.

When the police started to say the actual address through the loudspeaker, Arenas realized it was his house they were looking to enter.

“So, I go on the balcony, and there are f****** guns aimed at me,” the former All-Star added. “I’m looking down, like, oh shit, the f*** is all of this?” That’s when the ICE fear kicked in once again, since Arenas’ wife Melli Monaco is French.

So, while the missus got dressed, Arenas went down to reason with the authorities. And that’s when Arenas was told that they had a warrant for his arrest.

“Then, they started putting handcuffs on me, and I said, ‘No, I’m American’. That’s all I remember saying. We thought they were ICE. I’m just sitting there, like, where we going? Getting on the f****** freeway, and like, going downtown…”

The former Golden State Warriors star still had no idea what was happening at that point. He sat in a jail cell, confused, with all the others locked up with him not knowing a word of English, barring one. It was only when his lawyer came and got him out that Arenas read what the charges were about.

He was indicted on Conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigator. Arenas hasn’t been sentenced yet, and the punishment, if found guilty, will most likely result in a huge fine.