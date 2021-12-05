“Whatever it takes to go out there and win”: DeMar DeRozan is LOCKED IN on championship mode despite Bulls’ emphatic 111-107 win over Kevin Durant and co

After dropping 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Bulls’ 111-107 win over the Nets, DeMar DeRozan talks about his winning mentality.

On Saturday night, the two best teams of the Eastern Conference faced off against each other. Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets hosted a DeMar DeRozan-led Chicago Bulls squad at the Barclays Center.

As expected, the clash was as entertaining as it could get, with the contest going down the wire. An action-packed thriller, that witnessed only 5 lead changes and 1 tie, ended with the Bulls edging out the Nets 111-107.

It was an incredible night for MVP front-runner Kevin Durant, recording a huge 28-point, 10-rebounds double-double. However, his performance was overshadowed by LaVine and DeMar. The All-Star duo combined for 60 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, and knocked down the team’s 22 out of 41 field goals.

“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best”: DeMar DeRozan

Grabbing their 3rd straight win, DeMar had some words of encouragement for his team. The Bulls leader also spoke about his winning mentality during the postgame. The 12-year veteran said:

“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

“We’re just going to keep coming. We’re learning not to get down on ourselves if we’re missing shots. We’re learning a very critical part of the game is to stay level-headed and to stay balanced. There’s a lot of time in the game for things to turn over. Stay the course. That’s what we do.”

“In my mind, it’s just win. Whatever it takes to go out there and win. My mindset just shifts and just doing whatever, not thinking about failure. Not thinking about missing shots. Everything is just about being aggressive and win.”

DeRozan has been playing at an All-NBA level this season. Apart from averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in the 24 games this season, he has also been leading the franchise to the 2nd best 16-8 record in the East.

Not many had predicted the Bulls to be one of the top teams, but judging from the way they’ve been performing by far, Chicago could very well make a deep playoffs run this season.