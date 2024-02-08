Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs the Warriors? Feb 8th Injury Report for Pacers All-Star Starter

After winning their last two games, the Indiana Pacers will be looking to build some momentum with a third straight win over the Golden State Warriors tonight. Currently sixth in the East with a 29-23 record, the Pacers are hoping to make the most of their matchup against the struggling Warriors side at home. But will the Pacers have their leading scorer in the lineup as they face off against Stephen Curry and Co.?

As per the official injury report compiled by the NBA, the Indiana Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton as “questionable” for tonight’s contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Haliburton’s inclusion to the injury report is due to the injury management of his left hamstring strain that he has been dealing with for a month now.

The two-time All-Star ended up injuring his left hamstring in a matchup against the Boston Celtics early in January. Haliburton was rushed to the locker room after he ended up doing the splits on a fall.

The Indiana Pacers guard did not return to the game. After the matchup, an MRI revealed a ​​Grade 1 left hamstring strain, as per Adrian Wojnarowski. The 23-year-old also ended up missing five games after that slip and fall.

Haliburton suited up for the Pacers for the Portland Trail Blazers matchup after his five-game absence, only to miss out on five more games after that. Since his hamstring injury, the 6’5 point guard’s minutes have been limited by the team’s coaching staff as well.

Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 games this past month due to his hamstring strain. However, since the start of February, the recently selected All-Star starter has been consistently playing for the Pacers on limited time on the floor. Hali has been averaging 22.5 PPG, 11.7 APG, and 3.9 RPG this season, something the Pacers could use in their upcoming game.

As for the matchup against the Warriors, there is a strong chance that Haliburton will play albeit for restricted minutes. In Indiana’s last game with the Rockets, the young guard scored 18 points and dished out 7 assists in 29 minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton is crucial for the Pacers’ campaign

Despite Tyrese Haliburton playing limited minutes, the Indiana Pacers have still been able to win games this month. And a major chunk of the credit goes to Pascal Siakam who recently got traded to the Pacers squad.

After the team’s win over the Charlotte Hornets a few nights ago, Tyrese Haliburton had a few words with the media about his rehab from the injury he sustained last month.

Recently, the Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard even went so far as to call out the NBA over the new 65-game rule as a threshold to be eligible for All-NBA awards.

Tune into Ball Sports Indiana Network(BSIN) tonight at 7 PM (ET) to see if the Indiana Pacers All-Star does suit up for the matchup against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.