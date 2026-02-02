Jalen Brunson Stills Finds Luka Doncic’s Lakers Transition “Weird”

Life sure takes you to funny places, doesn’t it? The NBA is undeniable proof of that. Take the cases of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, for instance.

Advertisement

Both Doncic and Brunson came into the league together in the 2018 Draft. And though both are now among the best players in the league, neither is plying their trade in Dallas, the place where they got their start. They are now on opposite coasts.

Brunson has been with the Knicks since joining them in free agency in 2022, immediately transforming into a star. Doncic, of course, was traded to the Lakers a year ago in a deal that sent shockwaves throughout the league. The two former teammates met Sunday night as opponents, and Brunson got the last laugh as his Knicks rode a strong third quarter to a 112-100 win.

It was a poor shooting night for Brunson, but he overcame his 4-13 stat line by dishing out 13 assists. Doncic ended the game with 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, but it wasn’t enough.

Brunson was asked in the locker room afterward what it was like to see his former teammate in a Lakers jersey. “Definitely weird,” he said.

“I think we all expected him to be in Dallas for the longest time, but yeah, now he’s a Laker and he’s playing great, and he’s still doing the things he does,” added Brunson, who was once Doncic’s backup in Dallas.

Leaving in free agency helped him blossom into the All-NBA talent he has become. Doncic has always been the star, though he’s taken his game to another level this year as he tries to win his first MVP award. His 33.6 points per game lead the league, and he’s also second in assists with 8.8.

Both Brunson and Doncic are testaments to former Mavs general manager Nico Harrison’s failures. The ex-GM was roasted around the league for trading Doncic away for the injury-prone Anthony Davis (now out until at least March with a hand injury). However, that colossal mistake helped hide the fact that he let Brunson walk as a free agent without getting anything in return. Another catastrophe.

Brunson’s teammate Josh Hart remembers the Doncic-Davis trade, but for a different reason. He explained that after the victory against the Lakers on Sunday.

“I’m kind of used to it now,” said Hart of the trade. “The only thing I’m mad about that day is it didn’t happen earlier, because Max Christie gave us 15 and we lost. So it would have been nice for him not to be on the team, and maybe we would have won.”

Hart has an incredible memory because the Knicks faced the Lakers a year ago, too. Hart led the team with 26 points. But sure enough, Max Christie scored 15 as the Lakers won 128-112. Later that night, the trade came through, sending Christie along with Davis to Dallas for Doncic.

Brunson and Doncic no longer share the same backcourt, but they still have a close relationship. They’ll see each other again soon as starters in the All-Star Game.