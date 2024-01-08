“Y’All Setting Him Up With This Slogan”: Fans Roast Jordan Poole’s Signature Shoe With Nike Over Unique Name

Earlier today, Nike announced the release of their latest pair of sneakers on Instagram, in the form of the G.T. Cut 3, with Jordan Poole as the face. However, what the global giants would have expected to have been a general sneaker announcement, quickly became a source of amusement for fans. The reason was Poole’s recent struggles with the Washington Wizards, alongside the name that Nike chose, for his sneaker series.

Fans joked that the global giants knew exactly what they were doing with respect to the name, and are basically asking for him to be ‘cut’ from his team.

“Y’all setting him up with that slogan,” one user wrote, as a range of fans followed suit.

Nike had explained via the slogan exactly why they used Jordan Poole, even featuring a quote from the player. “Cutting, personally for me, is huge. Ever since I was a kid, I needed to find ways to get the ball without having the ball. Being able to get a little bit of space, it means all the difference.” @jordan_poole” the caption said, before revealing further details about the sneaker launch.

“With the G.T. Cut 3, you’ll be cutting quick, just like Jordan Poole ✂️ Available globally January 13. Tap the link in bio to get notified,” the caption continued.

The specific wording of the overall post brought quick trolling for Poole, as Instagram users effectively had a field day. “Start bench cut Jordan Poole edition,” another fan wrote. The Instagram post quickly filled up with a range of hilarious comments.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C12NCSlLCLp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

One fan was left confused, claiming that he initially thought Nike was organizing a campaign against Jordan Poole. “Thought this was a campaign to get him cut from the roster,” a fan wrote, amongst a range of users who made similar jokes.

One user, in particular, went a bit further, suggesting that Poole was on his way to China. “Better learn cut in Chinese soon Buddy,” they said.

While Poole was the butt of a majority of the jokes, some criticized Nike’s marketing department as well. “Worst shoe ad ever,” one user wrote, for obvious reasons. Hence, as Poole continues his struggles for the season, it seems as though social media is intent on criticizing him, every chance they get.

Moreover, sitting at second last spot in the eastern conference with a record of 6-29, a lot of this criticism has to do with the Washington Wizards’ situation this season. Jordan Poole has not been able to perform at his full potential, averaging 16.3 PPG and 3.6 APG, thus far. While Poole replenishes his journey with the global sneaker giant, he will also have to do something on the court, so that he doesn’t get ‘cut’ literally.

Jordan Poole recently signed a long-term deal with Nike

Poole only recently extended his stay with the global sneaker giants, signing a long-term extension with Nike, back in August 2023, according to Sports Illustrated. While fans used the release of the G.T. Cut 3 to thoroughly troll Poole, the latest edition of the series is not the only one he has been associated with.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cvh1NYtNs2W/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Poole has previously been seen sporting the G.T. Cut 2 in the NBA multiple times and has often been used by Nike for the specific series’ marketing. Back in August, Poole had explained exactly why he loves the sneaker series, complimenting the G.T. Cut 2’s traction, grip, and reduced weight.

Hence, while fans have responded by claiming that Nike knew exactly what they were doing, that does not seem to be accurate. Poole has previously been associated with the sneaker series as well and has received ridicule because of his recent showings in the NBA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1743682822538207242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 24-year-old star was expected to establish himself as a superstar with the Washington Wizards. However, that has not happened, and Poole currently boasts of the worst +/- in the league, with -342.