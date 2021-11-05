“What’s your break, Kevin Durant?”: Issa Rae stumps the Nets superstar while they discuss familial obligations interfering with professionals working on their craft on latest ETCs podcast

Issa Rae had Kevin Durant stumped on the season opener of the Nets superstar’s ETCs podcast series with a work-related question.

Kevin Durant is one of those sports greats whose daily life is virtually unknown to most of the public. He caused a furore that lasted over 3 seasons when he signed with the Warriors as a free agent in 2016.

But apart from his liking for weed and his quick-trigger social media fingers, we don’t really know much about the real Kevin Durant. We don’t know what he likes to do, how he chills and what he likes to eat.

It wouldn’t be a shocker for most fans to discover that the Slim Reaper is completely low-profile. He’s also a workaholic, at a level that professionals in other fields, and even his basketball contemporaries, would consider unhealthy.

Also Read – Put him on the ground! Vince Carter weighs in on his experience with Robert Sarver amid racism and sexism allegations surfacing against the Phoenix Suns owner.

We saw a small nugget of just how KD views work and the idea of work-life balance on this podcast. Issa Rae was an amazing guest who brought a ton of expressive sentiments out from KD.

Issa Rae and Kevin Durant debate how present they should be with their families

The Awkward Black Girl starlet gave a really candid interview on the first episode of the ETCs podcast yesterday. At around the 28-minute mark, she began talking about how her work crossed over unhealthily into the family domain.

Issa Rae says that there was a point in her life where she viewed her downtime with family as wasted time. Kevin Durant is an extremely driven, motivated basketball player who probably thinks of these engagements the same way.

He did echo those very sentiments, at which point Issa brought him back to the real world with a simple question – what’s your break, Kevin Durant?

Also Read – Michael Jordan is not the one who underrated Scottie Pippen”!Michael Wilbon defends Bulls legend following backlash from Pippen’s book Unguarded.

It wasn’t surprising at all to see KD stumped and unable to answer this question properly. Basketball constitutes a huge part of the Slim Reaper’s identity and his lifestyle.

He probably sees work as his ultimate pain relief, which is why spending downtime with family might seem like an illogical mindset to him. You could call it the Mamba Mentality or whatever. But it’s clear that KD lives and breathes basketball like few others around him.