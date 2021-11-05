“Put him on the ground”: Vince Carter weighs in on his experience with Robert Sarver amid racism and sexism allegations surfacing against the Phoenix Suns owner

NBA veteran Vince Carter says Suns’ owner Robert Sarver told two players to take him out when he returned as an opponent to face the Phoenix Suns.

The media world has been taken by storm over the recent Robert Sarver racism and sexism allegations. ESPN’s Baxter Holmes published an in-depth article about allegations against the Suns’ owner.

The accusations reported by ESPN go beyond direct behavior from Sarver and into Phoenix’s overall organizational culture.

The Suns were quick to respond to the allegations. One Suns minority owner, Jahm Najafi, released a statement, saying how “unacceptable” the alleged behavior is.

Statement from Suns partial owner and vice chairman Jahm Najafi: pic.twitter.com/x25lUDlW6q — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) November 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Sarver and president/CEO Jason Rowley took a slightly different route with their statements. They stuck to denying all allegations and attacking the reporter who came out with the report.

New statements from Suns president/CEO Jason Rowley and owner Robert Sarver: pic.twitter.com/17Zpk3H6Z4 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 4, 2021

Amidst all the chaos, 8x All-Star Vince Carter weighed in on the Robert Sarver saga. What exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Vince Carter speaks out against Robert Sarver amidst racism and sexism allegations.

Ex-NBA player Vince Carter was briefly a member of the Suns during the 2010-11 season after arriving from the Orlando Magic. The 44-year-old recently spoke about his experience playing for and then, against the Phoenix Suns and team owner Robert Sarver.

According to Carter, Robert Sarver told two of his former teammates on the Suns to “take him out” due to him playing well.

“As a player coming back, after I played there, he walked into the locker room — from what I was told from two teammates that are reliable and trust in what they say — that he wasn’t happy with me playing well coming back into Phoenix.

And we were winning the game and he wanted them to take me out. Put me on the ground. ‘Don’t let him have fun in our building.’ Because he felt like I was trying to show him and the team up.”

Luckily, the two players did not pay heed to Sarver’s advice. Ironically, Vince Carter ended up having one of the longest careers in the NBA, playing an astounding 22 seasons.

The game that Vince Carter is talking about is when the Dallas Mavericks visited the Phoenix Suns back in 2012.

Vince Carter was impressive on the night, scoring 22 points on 8-13 shooting from the field. Additionally, he shot an excellent 5-7 from three. His efforts led to a 122 – 93 blowout of the Suns, which likely didn’t sit well with Sarver.

Stories like these seem very unreal, but from what we’ve heard of the owner Robert Sarver, it’s most likely true.

Recently, news came out that the NBA is going to look into the allegations. Hopefully, the league can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible.