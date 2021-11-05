Basketball

“Put him on the ground”: Vince Carter weighs in on his experience with Robert Sarver amid racism and sexism allegations surfacing against the Phoenix Suns owner

“Put him on the ground": Vince Carter weighs in on his experience with Robert Sarver amid racism and sexism allegations surfacing against the Phoenix Suns owner
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"I'm here to win in the right way"– Lewis Hamilton does not want a possible Ayrton Senna-Alain Prost situation with Max Verstappen in final race
Next Article
"It is definitely a big step forward"- Charles Leclerc no longer feels powerless in Ferrari
NBA Latest Post
"Bill Simmons waited 15 years to post this tweet!": LeBron James drops 0.01 below the 27 point career average, causing Celtics superfan to make internet s**tpost
“Bill Simmons waited 15 years to post this tweet!”: LeBron James drops 0.01 below the 27 point career average, causing Celtics superfan to make internet s**tpost

Bill Simmons is a Celtics fan – It is obvious he would make sure if…