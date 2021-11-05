“We stan Drake as much as we can, it is like Drake’s podcast itself”: Kevin Durant and Issa Rae find common musical interests in the Toronto-based pop star’s work over the years

Kevin Durant was pleasantly surprised when he learned that Issa Rae is as much a stan of Drake as the Nets superstar himself is.

Drake and Kevin Durant are friends ever since the former shot to stardom with his 3rd album. KD and Drake’s bond is so deep that they keep giving tributes to each other in public.

Some of their most memorable courtside moments came during the 2018-19 NBA season, when Drake mocked KD for his L and took his jersey off of the then-Warriors star after betting they’d lose to Toronto without Steph.

That piece of oncourt banter aside, KD also starred in Drake’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ music video released last year. The song has over 343 million views today.

Issa Rae and Kevin Durant profess their undying love for Drake and his music

The 36-year-old actor and director is the first guest of the season on KD’s ETCs podcast this year. Issa Rae struck up great chemistry with both Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez throughout the interview. The vibe from it was mostly that of a laidback evening coffee session.

Towards the 24, 25-minute mark of their podcast, Issa began talking about the various artists she’s currently listening to. She revealed that she’s exploring new music created by Miami-based artists for her upcoming show.

While doing so, Issa asked the 4-time scoring champion about his own musical interests. Kevin Durant didn’t bat an eyelid as he rattled off a few names – Drake foremost among them:

“(I’ve been listening to) Drake, Meek (Mill), Don Toliver, the same old stuff…It is a Drake podcast really. Like, we stan Drake as much as we can.”

Both Kevin Durant and Issa Rae have starred in music videos for Drake in the past. Issa maintains that she’s still a Drake stan, but that Certified Lover Boy didn’t quite resonate with her.

Ultimately, Drake is perhaps the hottest artist in rap music even today, even with newer guys around. He chooses the best producers and he releases some really catchy songs.

His best musical and lyrical days seem to be past him, however, as Certified Lover Boy shows. KD might be bumping the album even today, but he’s definitely in the minority at it.