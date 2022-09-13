When $200 million Russell Westbrook knocked Tiger Woods out of his own poker event! 

Russell Westbrook does not only dunk on NBA players but he did on Tiger Woods too, at his own poker event! Savage!

Russell Westbrook, one of the most explosive point guards of our generation, is now being scapegoated for a lackluster season. Sure, he didn’t live up to the Mr. Triple Double moniker but frankly, none of us expected him to.

Despite that, his reputation has taken a hard hit, so much so that even NBA 2K decided to bestow him a measly 78 rating. Shame.

Today, we are going to look back at one of his big wins, and this time, it’s off the basketball court. Sure, most of his success is on the court, an MVP, multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections. But he has had success off it too!

And this story takes us to Las Vegas, all the way to a charity WPT tournament hosted by none other than billionaire golfer Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods celebrates too early as Russell Westbrook hits a set to knock him out!

Are you confused by terms? Allow us to explain. In the WPT charity poker tournament hosted by Tiger Woods both players were at the same table and facing an all-in.

Tiger put all his chips holding Ace-King of spades, a high hand. But Russell was staring down at a pair of Queens and he made the call. The dealer showed an Ace as the first card and Tiger was visibly ecstatic, almost jumping out of his seat!

But as the cards peeled, the second one was a queen, bringing his celebrations to a quick halt. Westbrook hit his set of Queens took a massive lead and maintained it. He knocked out tiger from his own tournament!

Tiger Woods and Russell Westbrook got together at Tiger’s Poker Night presented by the World Poker Tour, and Tiger celebrated too early 😭 (via @LynnGilmartin of the @WPT) pic.twitter.com/Os8IGDX0q2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2019

It was one for the books as the poker world reminded us that no matter how big you are, you just can’t avoid situations like this.

As for Westbrook, he was rather happy as he got to knock Tiger out of his own tournament. You can watch the full hand here.

