When Charles Barkley’s Joke About Punching Draymond Green Turned Into a Bitter Feud

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charles Barkley (left) and Draymond Green (right) look on in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley is notoriously outspoken. He’s never rude on purpose nor does he look to stir up controversies. But he’s unabashed, has no filter, and says things that most analysts wouldn’t dare think without remorse, which often rubs people the wrong way. Draymond Green was among those who took exception to the Hall of Famer’s opinion about him and it led to a two-year-long feud between them.

Advertisement

In an interview during the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, Barkley compared Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand to the Warriors’ forward and claimed that both players, while tremendous in their own right, were annoying to play against. He added that they were the kind of players that invoked violent thoughts among their peers and opposition fans. He said,

“[Marchand’s] a hell of a player, and he’s an annoying guy. Draymond is a hell of a player, and he’s an annoying guy. There’s a bunch of really good players who are really annoying to play against, and you would want to play with them… Just terrific players who would be really annoying to play against, and you really want to punch them in the face.”

Marchand understood what Barkley meant and did not take offense. He instead paid homage to the Hall of Famer, saying,

“He knows my name. That’s pretty cool, right? He’s Charles Barkley. Guy’s a legend.”

Green, however, showcased he wasn’t all that similar to the Bruins star. He was incensed by Chuck’s words and called him out during a post-game interview during the 2018 playoffs.

Draymond compared Charles Barkley to a keyboard warrior

In an explosive rant, Green claimed that Barkley should’ve kept his opinion to himself. He claimed that if the former MVP felt that strongly about him, he should’ve just hit him when he had the chance. He added that due to his role as a guest analyst, the Hall of Famer and the Warriors forward meet face-to-face often but he never acts on his words.

Green added that if Chuck wasn’t going to follow through on his claim, then he was no different than the critics who sat behind a computer screen and tried to get under athletes’ skins.

Green and Barkley have since buried the hatchet and were even seen joking with each other during an alternate stream for the 2024 All-Star Game. However, the duo briefly got into a skirmish.