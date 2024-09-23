When Hakeem Olajuwon Told Kenny Smith He Was ‘Going To David Robinson’s House’ To Get His MVP Trophy

Hakeem ‘The Dream’ Olajuwon was arguably one of the best centers during the 90s. Winning two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs as well as two DPOYs, Olajuwon could do it all on the floor. But one move by David Robinson led The Dream to embarrass him on the night he received his MVP award as per Kenny Smith.

On an episode of Open Court, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith recalled the time they faced the San Antonio Spurs on the night Robinson was being honored with his MVP trophy.

And while praising the fellow stars who were in the MVP race, The Admiral mentioned everyone except the Houston Rockets legend. Olajuwon, who was touted to win the MVP as well didn’t seem to mind at first.

However, that quickly changed when the game started and The Dream decided to absolutely humiliate the Spurs center on his home turf.

“That was the night. That was the night he didn’t acknowledge Hakeem Olajuwon. David mentioned every player but Dream and we’re playing tonight. I said to Dream, I’m like, ‘That doesn’t make you mad?’”

Olajuwon initially denied getting upset by D-Rob. But his performance in the game said otherwise. Smith further narrated what The Dream said to him.

“‘No Kenny, he deserves it.’ Then after the game, he had like 46. He goes, ‘I’m going to his house to get my MVP.’”

The game Smith referred to was Game 2 of the 1995 Western Conference Finals between the Rockets and the Spurs. But instead of 46, Olajuwon dropped a 41-point performance on David and the Spurs.

He also paired his 41-point outburst with 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks for the game. And the Rockets took Game 2 of the WCF 106-95.

Olajuwon’s revenge

The Dream had won his first regular season MVP the year before along with his first NBA championship and Finals MVP. But many, along with Olajuwon felt that he was robbed of multiple MVP honors by the league.

And when talking about that night, Hakeem didn’t just have one solid performance in that series. He completely annihilated Robinson and the Spurs in the 1995 Western Conference Finals.

Olajuwon had dropped 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks in Game 1 of the series. He followed that up with his 41-16 performance. But the seven-footer did not stop there.

Just when you thought he couldn’t top his last performance, the Rockets icon dropped a 43-point performance in Game 3 while nabbing 11 boards. And his Game 4,5, & 6 performances can be seen below.

29 YEARS AGO TODAY

Hakeem did this to MVP David Robinson Dream Series

GM1: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 5 BLK

GM2: 41 PTS, 16 REB

GM3: 43 PTS, 11 REB

GM4: 20 PTS, 14 REB

GM5: 42 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 5 BLK

GM6: 39 PTS, 17 REB

Hakeem led the Rockets to a back-to-back Finals appearance where he won the franchise their second championship and the rest is history.