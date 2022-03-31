‘When I was in the club, Kobe Bryant was in the gym’: Allen Iverson highlights why he fell short of the Lakers legend

When Allen Iverson spoke on just what made Kobe Bryant as great as he was during his playing days with the LA Lakers

When it comes to NBA legends, they don’t come much more legendary than Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant.

One player retired from the game with 5 rings, 2 Finals MVPs, and the title of the greatest Laker of all time. And while the other retired without a ring, his playstyle was relentless, his influence on the league was unimaginable, anything he did in a game iconic. Really, it’s no wonder he is popularly known as the pound-for-pound, greatest player of all time.

Sometime recently, the AI sat down with ‘Geto Boys Reloaded’ to talk Kobe Bryant. And during their sit down, the 76ers legend delivered a beautiful speech about why the Mamba was as great as he was, which is something you’re DEFINITELY going to want to see.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Allen Iverson admits he wasn’t Kobe Bryant, even during the prime of his NBA career

Allen Iverson was an absolute beast on an NBA court. But, the thing is, the man was never really that big on practice.

Whenever it is said that perhaps it was that aspect of himself that withheld AI from going to the next level, his fans are quick to jump in and protect him at all costs. But, during the prior mentioned interview, he hinted at believing that notion to be completely true, before he went on to admire Kobe Bryant.

Take a look at it all, in the YouTube clip below.

Now, we still don’t believe it was his sporadic presence in the practice facility that withheld him from an NBA championship. No, saying that would likely take the most ignorant person on the face of planet earth.

But, we can’t deny this. Kobe Bryant truly was unequivocally, something else entirely. Or rather, as he once put it, he was a different animal, and yet, the same beast.

