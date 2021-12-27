“When Kyrie Irving tested positive, part of me was glad that it shut up the anti-vaxxed hailing him”: Anonymous Nets executive revealed his true feelings on KAI testing positive for COVID-19

An anonymous Brooklyn Nets executive disclosed his honest opinions on Kyrie Irving entering the league’s health and safety protocols for turning COVID-19 positive.

Kyrie Irving was all over the news this past offseason. Unfortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, it wasn’t good news. If you don’t know already, the point guard decided to not get vaccinated. Resulting in a situation where he isn’t allowed to play games or even practice with the team until he gets jabbed. And almost 2 months into the 2021-2022 NBA campaign, KAI has not yet set foot on the hardwood with his team, missing out on 31 games.

However, recent reports stated that there was a “renewed optimism” that Irving could possibly rejoin his squad at some point this season, helping them on their quest of clinching their first-ever title.

Just a few days after news of his potential return to the lineup, the shifty point guard had tested positive for the dangerous virus. And had to enter the league’s health and safety protocols a week back. While some were empathetic towards Irving, there were a few who believed the anti-vaxxers had it coming his way.

“When Kyrie Irving tested positive, it was meant to be”: Anonymous Brooklyn Nets executive

An anonymous Brooklyn Nets executive was one of the many around the world who truly believed that testing positive for the dangerous virus was only a matter of time for the unvaccinated Irving. According to the “Rolling Stone” magazine, that Nets exec said:

“When Ky tested positive, it was meant to be. But also part of me was glad that it shut up the anti-vaxxed hailing him.”

In all honesty, this executive isn’t wrong at all. Hopefully, once he’s recovered, Kyrie decides to get jabbed.

The Nets are currently doing pretty well with their star guard sidelined. James Harden and Kevin Durant have been leading the Nets to a solid 22-9 record. Adding Kyrie to the mix will only make Brooklyn a deadlier and more unstoppable squad.