“Every team has guys out except Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns”: LeBron James comes up with a bizarre excuse for the loss to Covid-ridden Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James has stooped to making up stories after the embarrassing loss to severely short-handed Brooklyn Nets at home on Christmas Day.

Los Angeles Lakers hosted Brooklyn Nets for the first game in Crypto.com Arena Saturday night. It was the first game for the Nets in over a week as they did not meet the minimum criteria to play due to Covid. They demolished the Lakers without Kevin Durant and several other key players.

James Harden had himself a 30-pt triple-double and Patty Mills stepped up big time when needed. Even though LeBron James was the leading scorer of the night, the Lakers could not get the job done. It was their fifth straight loss that pushed them down to the 7th spot in the western conference.

Not even Laker-fans are buying into the excuses given by LeBron James

Fans are now tired of silly excuses given by LeBron James after every loss. Lakers have no reason to be 16-18 this season yet they are. All of it cannot be pinned on Anthony Davis’ injury or Covid outbreak. Prior to that, they were at full strength still lost to lottery teams.

After the loss to Brooklyn Nets, the 4x champion sat down for the post-game press conference. He is clearly running out of excuses for LA Lakers’ consistently poor performance in the past few games. James is now starting to question Covid protocols and blatantly spread misinformation.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for you or your record. Everybody, besides I think Golden State and Phoenix has guys out.”

Lebron James so out of excuses he just making shit up now 💀💀💀 “Everybody has guys out….except Golden State.” (Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, Wiseman and Klay were out for GSW’s victory over the Suns to take the top spot in the West.) pic.twitter.com/ZOR9XJ4j4p — 27-6 🏆DubsGuru🏆 (@30reacts) December 26, 2021

Stephen Curry and the Warriors took care of business on road against healthy Phoenix Suns to dethrone them from the #1 seed. They were without Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Damian Lee. In addition, they have been playing without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman the entire season and defeated the Lakers as well.

Whereas LeBron James was unable to get past Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets. It’s almost as if the NBA heard his true wishes. Draymond Green, Jae Crowder, and Elfrid Payton entered the health and safety protocols soon after the game. Stephen Curry is likely to follow as he had contact with Green.

