“When LeBron James and Anthony Davis aren’t on the floor, that’s when I can be Russ”: Dwyane Wade gives his take on how the Brodie could turn things around as we head to the second half of the season

Miami Heat veteran Dwyane Wade reveals the advice he would give Russell Westbrook as the road to the playoffs begins in the NBA.

It would not be wrong to say that the LA Lakers have been one of the most scrutinized teams this season. Despite making the most noise during the off-season, the Bubble champions have failed to live up to expectations, currently two games below +500.

The situation has reached a point where the Lakers Nation is not shying away from voicing their frustration. The most recent instance had fans at the Crypto Arena telling Russell Westbrook not to shoot.

Russell Westbrook was 1/10 from the field against the Knicks. Lakers fans did not want him shooting the ball last night 😬 pic.twitter.com/y2fbJssfXE — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 6, 2022

The former OKC superstar has been the eye of the storm when it comes to the recent struggles of the purple and gold team. Westbrook is one of the top players in leading the league in turnovers, currently averaging 4.1 per game. Brodie’s shooting woes continue to be a matter of concern.

Also read: “No, it’s not my responsibility to reach out to Ben Simmons”: Joel Embiid passionately reiterates his desire to be focused on guys committed to the Sixers

During a recent segment of NBA on TNT, three-time champion D-Wade had some words of wisdom for Westbrook, who has been at the receiving end of indefinite criticism and hate.

Dwyane Wade gives his take on how Russell Westbrook could improve henceforth.

Wade empathizes with it being tough to share the ball when you haven’t played like that your entire career. In all his previous seasons, Westbrook has been the generator in the offense for his teams. There is a reason why he’s the all-time leader in triple-doubles.

However, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, things weren’t going to be the same for Brodie. In what many believe, Westbrook had agreed to sacrifice in order to win a championship.

While discussing the Lakers on TNT, D-Wade was asked as to what advice would he give Westbrook, to which he replied the following.

“Westbrook has a lot to still give to the team. Listen, none of us want to give up the ball to take less shots when we’re so used to having the ball and being able to shoot the shots we want. But when you have LeBron, AD, and those guys, you have to pick your spots. For Russ, going into the second half is understanding when Bron and AD are not on the floor that’s when I can be Russ.”

“You have to pick your spots… when Bron and AD aren’t on the floor, that’s when I can be Russ.”@DwyaneWade on what advice he’d give to Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/hAOOIyRtA4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2022

Wade’s suggestion sounds similar to the popular notion of Westbrook running the second unit of the Lakers. In light of his recent performances, the nine-time All-Star was even benched in the final minutes of a few games.

Also read: “Trae Young will eventually end up #1 on the list for the most 30-point, 10-assist games ever”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for recording the 3rd most 30p/10a games before the All-Star break in history

Thus one hopes to see Mr. Triple-Double back to his former aggressive self, as it is nothing but sad to see the superstar receive so much hate.