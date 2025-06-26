Investing Millions Of Dollars Into The Jazz, Dwyane Wade Vehemently Defends Decision To Draft ‘Scorned’ Ace Bailey

Arguably, the most shocking move in this evening’s NBA Draft was the Utah Jazz picking Ace Bailey from Rutgers at No. 5. This came despite the 18-year-old rejecting a workout with the team and making it known that he had no desire to rep them. Still, some in Utah still felt it was a smart move and that includes the minority owner of the franchise, Dwayne Wade.

D-Wade got into the ownership game back in 2021 after playing several rounds of golf with Ryan Smith, who eventually convinced him to come on board. Since the three-time champ got involved, the franchise’s valuation has increased by over $2 billion. While Wade’s investment was never publicly disclosed, it’s safe to assume he put down a significant chunk of change.

Still, taking Bailey is a bold move by the Jazz. The young prospect’s camp revealed just yesterday that he was only interested in joining a team that could guarantee playing time and offer a big-market setting to help fuel his superstar aspirations. That’s why he declined workouts with several teams—including the Jazz and the Hornets.

When Ace’s name was announced by Utah, he looked visibly unhappy. A photo of him standing next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is already going viral online, showing him with a noticeably disjointed expression on his face.

Fortunately, Wade is a steady voice of reason for Bailey, especially if he truly is unhappy. The Flash took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Rutgers alum, calling him a prospect the Jazz simply couldn’t afford to pass up. “When you can get a player as talented as ACE with the 5th pick, you don’t over think it, you do it! Good job @utahjazz,” wrote Wade.

When you can get a player as talented as ACE with the 5th pick, you don’t over think it, you do it! Good job @utahjazz — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 26, 2025

The truth is, Utah could be a great opportunity for Ace to grow his game and evolve into the star he hopes to become. Yes, the Jazz are in a small market, but they’re a franchise with a rich history and a loyal fan base.

This moment could also serve as a valuable wake-up call for the young guard. He was the only American prospect to decline workouts with multiple teams, something that doesn’t leave the best impression across the league. Confidence and charisma are great, but at just 18 years old, he still has a lot to prove if he wants to be regarded as a future superstar.

It’s also not a secret that he’s somewhat bummed. NBA analyst Jonathan Givony said this moments after Ace was selected at #5: “This was not one of his preferred destinations. He was hoping to get to either Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn. The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey knowing that. This is a little bit of a stunner.”

The question now is: how will Ace respond? Will he let his frustration, whether with the league or with his agent for steering him down this path, define the kind of NBA player he becomes? Or will he let his game do the talking?

Bailey’s talent is undeniable. He averaged 17 points and 7 assists per game in his final year at Rutgers. The Jazz are in desperate need of a dynamic wing to help pull them out of their competitive rut. Hopefully, Ace is that player.