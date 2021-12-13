“When life gives you spilled mead… use it to get a free timeout”: When Jason Kidd was slapped with a hefty fine for intentionally spilling soda on court to draw up a play

Back in 2013, Jason Kidd, the then-Nets coach purposely spilled his soda on the court as he asked Tyshawn Taylor to run into him. The delay got him to draw up a play with no timeouts remaining and 8.3 seconds left on the clock.

NBA coaches are one of the most innovative humans who have to create unique offensive plays on several occasions during a single game. Back in 2013, then-Brooklyn Nets first-year head coach, Jason Kidd took this creativity one step further when he asked one of his own players to run into him only to get extra time to draw up a play for his team.

Kidd is considered as one of the greatest passers in NBA history, who was known for his high basketball IQ. During the 2013-2014 season, Kidd displayed his IQ on the basketball court, in a rather hilarious way. Late in the 4th quarter during the Nets-Lakers clash, with only 8.3 seconds remaining, and without any timeouts, Kidd asked Tyshawn Taylor to “hit him”. As the then-second-year guard ran into his coach, Jason intentionally spilled his drink on the hardwood causing a game delay.

The Brooklyn coach smartly used this time to draw up an offensive play for his team who were trailing by 2 points. Here, have a look at the play.

Also Read: Orlando Magic Twitter handle hysterically tries making fun of the Lakers superstar just to regret it instantly

Jason Kidd ended up getting a hefty $50,000 fine for his antics

Jason Kidd’s genius idea did end up working. Paul Pierce did manage to get an open 3-pointer to tie the game, but couldn’t quite connect the shot, and ended up losing the contest 99-94. To make matters worse, the league also slapped Kidd with a massive $50,000 fine for the same.

Opposition coach Mike D’Antoni was rather upset while talking about Kidd’s unique antics. Mike said:

“I knew he was going to get caught,” D’Antoni said. “You can’t do that. That’s crazy. He can’t do that. It’s cute for a lot of people, but you can’t do that.”

“That’s against the rules,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t think that’s very savvy or cool. I love Jason to death, he’s going to be a great coach, but no, you don’t do that.”

Also Read: NBA Twitter applauds the Nets MVP as he drops an incredible season-high 51 points vs Pistons

Sure, it was a clever play. Unluckily for him, it was only $50,000 too costly.