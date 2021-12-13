Basketball

“Not Stephen Curry! Not LeBron James! Kevin Durant is the best player in the league”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nets MVP as he drops an incredible season-high 51 points vs Pistons

“Not Stephen Curry! Not LeBron James! Kevin Durant is the best player in the league”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nets MVP as he drops an incredible season-high 51 points vs Pistons
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"We will reconsider our involvement in the sport": Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko drops a bombshell comment about his team's future in Formula 1
Next Article
"He'll be getting a lifetime supply of Red Bull"- Christian Horner is grateful of Nicholas Latifi's contribution to Max Verstappen's championship win
NBA Latest Post
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Paul George playing vs Phoenix Suns? LA Clippers release injury report for MVP contender
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Paul George playing vs Phoenix Suns? LA Clippers release injury report for MVP contender

Paul George hasn’t played for the Los Angeles Clippers since sustaining a right elbow contusion…