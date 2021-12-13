“Not Stephen Curry! Not LeBron James! Kevin Durant is the best player in the league”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nets MVP as he drops an incredible season-high 51 points vs Pistons

Kevin Durant was absolutely magnificent in the Nets 116-104 win over the Pistons, dropping a season-high 51 points, along with 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

On Friday night, Kevin Durant recently received a $25,000 fine for using obscene language against a fan in Atlanta. And what was KD’s response to the fine? Dropping a season-high 51 points, along with 9 assists and 7 rebounds in the Brooklyn Nets’ 116-104 win over the Detroit Pistons, yesterday night.

The 2014 MVP’s 51-point night was the highest numbers of points scored this season, surpassing Stephen Curry’s 50-point outing the Chef put up back on 8th November. The Durantula put up an impressive scoring run with the highest efficiency. Shooting 51.6% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 93.3% from the charity stripe, Kevin had the game’s 2nd highest +/- of +25.

After witnessing Durant record the 7th regular season 50-point game of his career, his teammates and coaches had some huge praises for him. Patty Mills first lauded the 6-foot-10 forward:

“It was fun just to watch K.D. when he’s playing like that. Being a part of it is even better. You don’t see many games like he had tonight.”

Coach Nash said:

“I saw the look in his (KD’s) eyes and knew he didn’t want to come out. He was just incredible tonight. Not only does he score 51, but he had (nine) assists and (seven) rebounds. He even had a couple blocks and played incredible defense in the fourth quarter.”

NBA Twitter left in awe as Kevin Durant drops a huge 51-point performance

Kevin Durant also set a new record for the most number of points scored at the Little Caesars Arena, surpassing Blake Griffin, who put up a 50-bomb in 2018. Learning this, the 2-time champ had a rather funny reaction:

”I got Blake’s record? That’s great. I didn’t know he got 50 here, but this is a new building, so I’m sure that will get broken pretty quickly.”

As soon as Durant’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Teammate James Harden, who sat out for the Nets-Pistons game, appreciated his fellow All-Star teammate’s performance.

Kevin Durant has been ranked #2 on the MVP ladder for several weeks now. After his 51-point performance, and now since Steph is on a slump, Durant will surely rise to the #1 spot on the ladder. He now averages 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, while leading Brooklyn to the best 19-8 record in the East.