When Magic Johnson Claimed Isiah Thomas Could Have Been as Great as Michael Jordan if Not For His Pettiness

In the debate over the greatest basketball players of all time, certain notable names are often overlooked, including Isiah Thomas. His resume is strong enough to make him a strong contender on the list of greats of the game. However, what went wrong in his career that he is being ignored from this debate? According to Magic Johnson, Zeke had taken a few wrong steps during his career that led him to have a chip on his shoulder and put him in the crosshairs of several people. In the book ‘When the Game Was Ours’, Magic addressed Thomas’ absence from the G.O.A.T. conversation and discussed how the two-time NBA Champion could have been mentioned alongside Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and him. “He always wanted to be in that conversation when people talked about the great players. Michael, Larry, and I were always in that discussion. He could have been if he had handled things differently. But because of the petty decisions he’s made, no one gives him his due.” Magic recalled an instance that played a major role in turning people against Zeke which ended up in him losing respect in the league. “Isiah’s problem was he always felt he had to fight for everything. Even when he finally got among the elite, he couldn’t stop fighting.” Further, Magic explained that the 12-time All-Star’s comment on Larry Bird in the 1987 Conference Finals made him look like a jealous person. A few years later, the Dream Team snub established Thomas as an outcast in the league that he once thrived in.

Magic reveals the reason behind Thomas’ Dream Team snub

Over the last three decades, the Pistons legend and the infamous Dream Team snub have been a big part of basketball discussions. In 2020, the old wound was opened following the release of The Last Dance documentary. While many people believe it was Michael Jordan who didn’t want Thomas to tag along to Barcelona with the rest of the team, the Bulls legend has repeatedly denied any involvement in that decision.

Advertisement

Jordan said, “I didn’t have anything to do with it. Isiah Thomas and my relationship has nothing to do with me being on this team. I think a lot of things are being blown out of proportion because of him not being selected… Fingers are being pointed at me because of our relationship and, of course, about the way the end of the game between Detroit and Chicago ended…”

During Game 4 of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, the Bulls won and when 7.9 seconds were still left in the game, some Pistons players, including Zeke, walked off the court. This was disrespectful and showcased a lack of sportsmanship, which angered the Bulls. According to Magic, if anyone should be blamed for the snub, it has to be Thomas himself.

“Isiah killed his own chances when it came to the Olympics,”

This statement carried significant weight, especially considering the complicated dynamics between MJ and Thomas. Despite their differences, Magic Johnson maintained a strong relationship with Thomas, particularly during the 1980s.