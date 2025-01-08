When Michael Jordan Snagged $60,000 Limited Edition Watch to Get His Hands on Special Box

When you’re the greatest basketball player in history, you get to enjoy the finer things in life, especially when you’re also a multibillion-dollar entrepreneur. Michael Jordan is of course most known for his six NBA championships and his Air Jordan shoe line, but he’s also become quite known for his penchant for expensive cigars, luxury sports cars, and rare designer watches, courtesy of his enormous wealth and fame. Jordan owns a vast collection of rare and expensive timepieces, including one limited edition watch that has special significance to him.

Back in 2022, Jordan was the first person to score a De Bethune DB27 Titan Hawk JPS. The $60,000 watch is a truly eye-catching item, and the fact that only 25 were made makes it even more of a collector’s piece. What makes it extra special for His Airness, though, is the fact that he was able to snag number 23 in the individually numbered line, along with the special numbered box it came with.

Any basketball fan worth his salt knows why Michael Jordan would want number 23, as he wore it on the varsity team in Laney High School, at the University of North Carolina, and with the Chicago Bulls. What some fans may not know is that Jordan chose that number because his older brother Larry wore 45, so he cut that in half and rounded up to get to 23.

Getting a watch with any number other than 23 wouldn’t have made sense for Jordan, so it’s perfect that he was able to get his old jersey number.

Michael Jordan has continued to turn heads with his rare watches

Jordan was spotted at a NASCAR race this fall with an even rarer watch on his wrist, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “LeMans” 126529LN. This watch is so rare that even collectors don’t know how many were actually put into circulation. It’s so sought after that used ones have gone for up to $250,000 on the secondary market.

There are many luxury watch companies, but just as MJ is still the gold standard for basketball players, so too is the Rolex for watches. Having a Rolex of any kind is a status symbol, but having one that’s so rare that nobody even knows how rare it is? Maybe this is what that old Gatorade jingle meant when it said, “If I could be like Mike.”