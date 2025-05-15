Never Wanting To Coach, Patrick Ewing Opens Up About Michael Jordan’s Massive Role In His Coaching Career

Many ex-NBA players have struggled to figure out life after retirement, and Patrick Ewing was no different. When he hung up his sneakers at 39, he knew he wasn’t ready to just sit at home, but at the same time, didn’t want to coach either. Thankfully, he had someone in his corner who had already mastered life beyond playing basketball — Michael Jordan.

Jordan was the showrunner for the Washington Wizards at the time. He was the minority owner and the President of Basketball Operations. Understanding what Ewing could bring to the table, he offered him an assistant coach’s job with the Wizards.

Ewing told Jordan he had no intention of getting into coaching, but Jordan convinced him to give it a shot. Had he not liked it, Jordan would have found a spot for him in the front office.

So, Ewing took the job and became assistant coach of the Wizards in 2002, and thankfully, he instantly fell in love with his new profession. He described coaching as being like a parent. Teaching, guiding, and helping players grow.

“You’re telling your kids what to do and what not to do. Sometimes they act like they’re not hearing…When they think you’re not watching, you see them doing it. And I think that’s when I fell in love with it,” Ewing said on Club 30 with Henrik Lundqvist.

Ewing felt fulfilled passing on his wisdom to the next generation. The 11-time All-Star and one of the greatest centers of all time was eager to share his knowledge with young players. It was a win-win. He found purpose in the second chapter of his life, while the players learned from a true legend.

Ewing was the assistant coach for the Wizards for a year. Then he joined the Rockets for four years and continued to serve with teams like the Magic and the Hornets. However, in 2017, he was at a crossroads as he wasn’t getting lucrative offers to go up a position in the NBA.

The NBA legend was adamant about becoming a head coach for an NBA team. But, with no offers on the table, he was advised to interview for the Georgetown Hoyas. Although he was hesitant at first, Ewing took the leap of faith and landed the perfect opportunity for himself at his alma mater.

It was a full-circle moment for the Hall of Famer, returning to the place where it all began. As a Hoya, Ewing won the 1984 NCAA title, earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, and was named National College Player of the Year in 1985. Though it wasn’t his first choice, Ewing remains grateful for this particular opportunity and experience.

Under Ewing’s guidance, the Hoyas won the conference in 2021. He believes his stint started well but became rocky over the final two years. Regardless, he says he “wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.”

In March 2023, Ed Cooley took over as head coach at Georgetown, marking the end of Ewing’s time.