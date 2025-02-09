When Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Discovered the Dark Side of Being an NBA Legend’s Kid

DJ Khaled hosts Inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic. Featuring: Marcus Jordan Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 20 Jul 2023 Credit: Seth Browarnik startraksphoto.com Copyright: xRichardxAlvarezx 52906870 EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

It is hard for a child of an NBA player to live up to the name of their father. It is even harder to live up to the name of a player considered the greatest of all time. Marcus Jordan learned this lesson the hard way being the son of Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Although his life certainly featured great aspects, the negatives shaped him into the person he is today.

His recent arrest for DUI is an example of succumbing to the tumultuous environment that comes with living in the shadow of an NBA legend. However, in 2020, he spoke about his experience navigating life as MJ’s child.

Marcus didn’t follow in his father’s NBA footsteps. He played competitive basketball as high as the Division 1 level but didn’t go any further. Once he reached adulthood, he noticed the dark side that came with being the son of an NBA legend. In an exclusive interview with TMZ, he highlighted those troubling experiences. He said,

“Having to operate under the assumption that people are always wanting something from you, whether it’s a Jordan shoe or a connection of some sort. You have to operate under the assumption that people are coming around with their hands out.”

There were many instances where people would overlook Marcus, solely thinking about his father. People would constantly seek items through Marcus such as a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. As a result, he developed a cautious attitude shrouded in trust issues. He did this to avoid the possibility of anyone catching him off guard.

However, his philosophy proved to fail him. He has found himself in trouble lately with the law and his cautious attitude as a child is a reason to blame for his circumstances.

Marcus Jordan’s controversial arrest

On February 4, news broke of Marcus’ arrest in Orange County Jail. He was booked for DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. This isn’t the first time Marcus has had a run-in with the law. In 2012, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following an argument with two women.

Although Marcus is aware of the negatives that come from the label of being Michael Jordan’s son, he attempted to use it to his advantage. Police body footage showcases Marcus telling officers, “I’m Michael Jordan’s son.”

His attempt at using his familial status to escape the law didn’t work as authorities proceeded to arrest him.

Many have criticized Marcus for his negligence in getting his act together. Hopefully, the recent series of events gives him the clarity he needs to make the necessary changes for the better.