Hawks’ Trae Young Once Trash-Talked ‘Big Belly’ Grant Williams After a Foul Call

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Trae Young and Grant Williams

Trae Young and Grant Williams (CREDITS: USA Today)

Trae Young is one of the most skilled guards in the NBA but his penchant for foul-baiting is frowned upon, especially by those tasked with guarding him. It often leads to players calling him out on the court, usually with a rude remark. However, when Grant Williams tried that tactic, the guard fired back with a shocking personal remark.

During a game between the Hawks and the Celtics in November 2022, Young was up to his usual antics and drew a soft foul call on Williams. The then-Celtics took exception to the tactics and mocked the star.

He hysterically jerked his body and threw his head back, hilariously imitating Young’s go-to move to bait referees into believing that the contact on him was worthy of being whistled for a foul. The Hawks guard star wasn’t too amused with Williams’ reenactment. He retaliated by pointing at the Celtics star’s belly, before using some choice words to describe it.

Young: “Fat a*s n***a… big belly”

Grant: “I’d do the same thing [for a call]”

Young: “Big belly a*s n***a”

The clip posted by X user LegendZ, who has built notoriety with his lipreading videos of on-court conversations between NBA stars, instantly went viral. Young’s stunning rebuttal to Williams’ accusation left fans amused and astonished.

The play in question was flagged as a common foul, and the Hawks guard made both free throws. However, the forward had the last laugh, as the Celtics dominated proceedings and won the game 126-101.

Despite Young’s shocking jibe, Grant did not retort with anything as sinister as body shaming. He continued to mock the Hawks star’s foul-baiting antics. The then-Celtics forward realized that Young was frustrated about his team’s massive deficit and did not want to indulge in a war of words with him.

Williams had an excellent outing, shooting 6-of-10 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc for 18 points. His “big a*s belly” didn’t prove to be a hindrance to his ability to play well and lead his team to victory.

