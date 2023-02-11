After apparently declaring his dislike towards Twizzlers, LeBron James blacklisted yet another candy

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes alive. The man is an animal, focused solely on two things, winning games and winning championships.

Having already won four rings, King James, aged 38, strives to win more. In order to do so, he is willing to do everything, including following a very strict and very specific diet.

That being said, there are times when even LeBron allows himself a cheat day or two. But, there are some things that he will not touch, and that happens to be a particular candy bar.

LeBron James has blacklisted and refuses to eat Almond Joy candy bars

A man of LeBron James’ stature has not gotten to the position he is in just of talent. The King has had to do several things in order to continue playing at a high level.

This includes a very strict diet. Something that has helped with his longevity in the sport. But, that hasn’t stopped LeBron from sharing opinions about certain foods, especially candy bars!

Back in 2021, James revealed in response to a tweet that if given a choice he would completely get rid of the Almond Joy candy bar.

One? I can do better. 2, 4, 7, and 9 outta here https://t.co/30fbA8DBQo — Meel (@djmeel) July 16, 2021

2 EASILY GOTTA GO!!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2021

Given the variety of options available in the US, it comes as no surprise. But, Almond Joy isn’t the only piece of candy on LeBron’s blacklist.

LeBron doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of Twizzlers

One other candy that LeBron James can do without is Twizzlers. After all, The King showed his preference for the company’s direct competitor Red Vines when he was spotted munching on them during a game. Something that left his former coach Frank Vogel and his teammate Anthony Davia disappointed, given the general notion that people from the East Coast love Twizzlers.

“He’s technically from the Midwest so I’m a little disappointed he wasn’t eating Twizzlers.” 😂 Frank Vogel & @AntDavis23 on LeBron eating Red Vines on the bench last night. pic.twitter.com/LEqQwfH3nG — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 27, 2020

He may not have openly declared his preference towards Red Vines. But, it sure does seem like LeBron has made his choice of licorice.

