When Rookie Gary Payton’s Disrespectful $150,000 Flex Made Michael Jordan Show-Off His ‘Free Ferraris’: “I’ve Got My Millions”

Gary Payton, even as a rookie, possessed an innate ability to trash-talk his opponents. From the moment he entered the league in 1990, Payton showcased his readiness as a skilled point guard, impressing with standout performances in the exhibition season. His confidence knew no bounds, as he believed he could successfully guard anyone in the league, including the legendary Michael Jordan. However, an audacious attempt by Payton to flaunt his multiple $150,000 Ferrari Testarossas to Jordan was met with unwavering composure. Jordan humbly reminded the rookie that he never had to purchase such extravagant cars, as documented in Sam Smith’s book, “Jordan Rules.” This incident served as a humbling reminder for Payton.

Payton’s underestimation of Jordan’s influence and stature in the league was evident. Since his draft in 1984, Jordan had established himself as the epitome of marketability in the NBA, attracting numerous endorsements and sponsorship deals. Alongside his lucrative contract with the Chicago Bulls, these earnings ensured that Jordan never had to concern himself with extravagant possessions, such as exotic cars. His Airness’ financial success surpassed mere materialistic indulgences.

Gary Payton’s attempt to trash-talk Michael Jordan brutally backfired upon him

In his rookie season, Gary Payton, a First Round pick for the Seattle SuperSonics, exuded an overconfident belief in his abilities, even going as far as claiming he could guard and tire out the great Michael Jordan.

During the 1990 season, the Bulls faced the SuperSonics three times, with Chicago winning two of those games. Following a Bulls loss, Payton boldly expressed to the press his confidence in defending anyone in the league, including MJ.

A memorable encounter occurred when Payton and Jordan crossed paths at a Seattle nightclub. Payton took the opportunity to taunt Jordan about his collection of several $150,000 1990 Ferrari Testarossas.

Jordan, unruffled, replied that he never had to purchase any of those cars and would receive them for free. In his book Jordan Rules, Sam Smith succinctly captured this incident, encapsulating the dynamic between the two players.

“The Bulls had played Seattle three times during the exhibition season, winning two. In the one loss, brash SuperSonics rookie guard Gary Payton had played well, and told USA Today’s Peter Vecsey that he could defend anyone, including Jordan. Later that night the two met by chance at a Seattle nightclub and Payton began to taunt Jordan: ‘I’ve got my millions and I’m buying my Ferraris and Testarossas, too.’ ‘No problem,’ said Jordan. ‘I get them for free.'”

In their subsequent matchup against the SuperSonics, Jordan and the Bulls showcased their dominance, overpowering their opponents with a resounding 116-95 victory.

Jordan, in particular, had a remarkable performance, contributing 33 points and an impressive 7 steals. His exceptional play indicated the potential for a 40 or even 50-point game against Gary Payton and the SuperSonics. However, Jordan’s playing time was cut short as he was benched early by coach Phil Jackson, preventing him from further escalating his scoring prowess.

Jordan and Gary Payton’s rivalry was still alive even when The Last Dance released

The Netflix documentary ‘The Last Dance’ made a profound impact not only on the new generation of basketball fans but also on former players. Among those players, Gary Payton was one who took issue with Michael Jordan’s comments about him in the documentary. The rivalry between the former rookie and the dominant Bulls dynasty seemed to still linger after three decades.

Payton expressed his displeasure when Jordan dismissed him with laughter in the documentary. As highlighted by Bleacher Report in one of their articles, Payton responded by stating:

“Oh you know I was hot. I was thinking about calling him at the time. … But you know what, that’s what I expect out of Mike because I would’ve said the same thing. I would’ve said the same thing. You know me, B. I’m not gonna admit to nothing, man. I’m not gonna admit to somebody that D’d me up or did nothing.”

It would be unjust to disregard Gary Payton’s assertion of being a formidable opponent against Michael Jordan. During the 1996 NBA Finals series between the Bulls and the SuperSonics, Jordan faced a challenge when matched up against Payton. In the final three games, Jordan’s shooting percentage against Payton was at 36.7%. Despite this, Jordan still managed to average 31 points per game in the series, shooting at a 46% rate in those particular games.

Ultimately, the Bulls emerged victorious, defeating the SuperSonics 4-2 in the series. Jordan’s performance showcased his exceptional abilities and determination against Payton and the Seattle team, solidifying his worth and potential in the face of strong competition.