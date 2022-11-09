When Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Gave an Emotional Speech at His Statue Unveiling, Praising his ‘Mr. Bianchi’ Style Parenting and 1000s of Acts of Kindness

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Taahirah O’Neal speaks during ceremony to unveil statue of her father and Los Angeles Lakers former center Shaquille O’Neal at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is a proud father of six children who all have chosen their career paths with no pressure from their father for becoming a basketball player whatsoever.

And all of them are proud of him too for being the person he is despite being one of the greatest and most famous athletes on the planet.

The 1992 Draftee who dominated the league for the most part of his 19-year career is still one of the biggest philanthropists the sports world has ever seen.

Most of us are well aware of the generous nature that he has had since his Day 1 in the biggest basketball league in the world. But listening to his daughter of how proud she and all her siblings feel about their dad is quite an emotional sight for us and even the Big Diesel.

Taahirah O’Neal had an amazing speech for his father Shaquille O’Neal, on his big day

Back in 2017, 25 years after he first set foot in the NBA, the Lakers decide to give the biggest honor to O’Neal with a statue of him doing his famous dunk in the then Staples Center.

In that ceremony with several icons of LA like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Snoop Dog, and a few more players and celebrities in attendance, Taahirah O’Neal gave an adorable speech for his father, praising his ‘Mr. Bianchi’ style of parenting and his generosity they have been witnessing since they were too little to understand it.

She brought tears to the eyes of his old man, didn’t she?

Probably the best sports statue ever hangs on the side of Staples Center near one of its entrances, which is one of only five statues of the former Purple and Gold wearers.

Shaq is also one of the most generous athletes along with being among the richest

From buying a diamond ring for a random guy looking for an engagement ring for his girlfriend to buying laptops for underprivileged kids, the stories of Shaq doing a random act of kindness don’t have an end.

His foundation which goes by simply “Shaquille O’Neal Foundation” does a lot for underserved youth across the States. With a collection of millions of dollars, he has helped numerous kids to improve their life out of nothing.

The 50-year-old doesn’t just financially help people now and then, he has even helped them with basic ground works like making basketball courts in schools etc.

The $400 million worth man, consciously makes it his purpose to take time out of his busy schedule to keep these things at the top of his priority list.

