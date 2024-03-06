When was Ben Simmons Drafted and Other FAQs About Nets Star’s NBA Journey

Feb 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (not in uniform) sits on the bench in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

When was Ben Simmons Drafted into the NBA?

LSU phenom Ben Simmons was picked in the 2016 NBA Draft which took place at Barclays Center, NY. Simmons had played one year of college basketball before getting drafted. He had enjoyed an incredible lone season with the LSU Tigers. Although he couldn’t lead them to the NCAA title, Simmons led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

He put up 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 56% from the field. The up-and-coming guard was named USWBA National Freshman of the Year in 2016 and also made it to the 2016 Consensus first-team All-American.

Was Ben Simmons a number 1 Draft Pick?

Yes, after an illustrious high school and college career, Ben Simmons was the #1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He had won the 2016 Freshman of the Year honors during his NCAA stint and was also named Mr. Basketball USA in the last year of his high school in 2015. With such accolades in his kit and an incredible all-around game, Simmons was projected to go as the #1 pick.

Which Team Drafted Ben Simmons?

On June 23, 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons as the #1 pick. After Andrew Bogut and Kyrie Irving, Simmons became the third Australian to be drafted number one in the NBA.

However, Simmons suffered a right foot injury and couldn’t play at all during the 2016-17 season. Then he bagged the Rookie of the Year award during the 2017-18 season.

What was Ben Simmons’ Rookie Contract?

On July 2, 2016, Ben Simmons signed a four-year, $26.62 million rookie scale contract. During the 2017-18 season, as the Rookie of the Year, he got a bonus and drew a salary of $6,168,840. In his third season, he made $6,434,520 and in his final year of the rookie contract, he made $7,606,809, which included a bonus for making the All NBA-Third Team.

How Much Did Ben Simmons Earn in His Rookie Season?

In his rookie year during the 2015-16 season, Ben Simmons made $5,903,160. He didn’t get any bonus because he couldn’t participate in any game due to a right foot injury. In the subsequent seasons, Simmons earned in the range of $6 million-$7.5 million. Currently, Simmons is on a five-year, $177,243,360 contract. The Brooklyn Nets are footing the oft-injured guard’s bill, which will be approximately $37 million for this season.