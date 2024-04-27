Bill Belichick Breaks Down the Perils of Patriots Drafting Drake Maye

The fate of the New England Patriots now rests in the hands of North Carolina’s QB Drake Maye, who was chosen as the third overall pick on Thursday’s draft day. While Maye might be the starting option for the Patriots, the former New England head coach Bill Belichick believes he has some flaws in his game that should be taken care of before the 2024 season starts.

Advertisement

Bill Belichick, on the 2024 Pat McAfee Draft Spectacular, had a lot to say about Maye, following his draft selection with the New England Patriots. Belichick believes the young quarterback shares similarities with the Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, in terms of his game, speed, and athleticism. But he also feels he has less experience as a starter than the other top quarterbacks in the current NFL draft.

Moreover, while reviewing one of Drake Maye’s films, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach pointed out Drake’s throwing stance and delayed passes that led to his throw being intercepted. According to Belichick, Maye needs to enhance his footwork and make quicker decisions on the field.

However, Bill Belichick highlighted how selecting a quarterback was crucial for the Patriots and had an intuition that Drake Maye might fit perfectly with the team. He praised his ability to throw long passes and make big plays, which might come in handy when the Patriots face a pressure situation. But, the Patriots QB needs to improve in reading defenses otherwise it could all come crumbling down for the rookie.

Fans React to Patriots Drafting Drake Maye

Bill Belichick had doubts about the young quarterback, and NFL fans were split in their opinions. When the Patriots drafted Maye, social media exploded with both praise and criticism. While some questioned his talent and the early draft selection, others feared he might face the same struggles as former Patriots QB Mac Jones.

A fan stated,

Another one expressed,

A social media user said,

A different one mentioned,

Someone else commented,

Drake Maye and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett are the two possible starters for the Patriots this season. While Maye has performed well in college for the past two years, there’s uncertainty about him leading such a prestigious team like the New England Patriots, known for their dominance in the league. But Maye has the talent to turn the team’s fortunes around and lead them to victory. However, only time will reveal what lies ahead for this young quarterback.