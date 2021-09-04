“When will ‘expert hot takes’ end?”: Kyrie Irving chastizes NBA analysts and fans for repeatedly comparing players and failing to enjoy basketball

Kyrie Irving speaks out after months of Twitter silence. The Nets superstar is asking NBA fans to enjoy the players and the game without comparing.

Mike James, a former teammate of the Nets star who’ll be playing Euroleague basketball next season, spoke up about some of the NBA’s most skilled scorers of all time recently.

According to James, both James Harden and Kyrie Irving belong in the conversation to be on Mount Rushmore for scorers. The Clutch Points graphic shared by Mike James features Michael Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and KD on its Mount Rushmore.

Mike may have meant his tweet to just be a subjective opinion, but NBA Twitter tends to view things in black and white. The 31-year-old was repeatedly flamed for this take by several basketball fans.

Kyrie is now trying to make peace with fans aggrieved by the former Nets guard’s take.

Kyrie Irving asks NBA fans to stop comparing players and start appreciating greatness

Kyrie Irving appeared to take shots on every talking head in sports media with his latest tweet on hot take artists. The Nets superstar asks people to try and ignore commentators like Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith who make their livelihood off of hot takes. Irving’s tweet reads:

“LOL, when will all these comparisons of people and “expert hot takes” cease to exist? Like bruh, just appreciate the persons greatness and enjoy what you’re experiencing. It’s like some people can’t enjoy life without comparing the moment to something or someone else.”

Kyrie’s tweet does tend to capture the essence of discussion on basketball forums quite well. Everyone is interested in indexing the basketball they’re witnessing into some coherent list of sorts.

Kids born in 2001 are arguing whether Charles Barkley was really all of that. Old heads, meanwhile, continue to look down on modern NBA basketball and its players as ‘soft’.

NBA fans could do with a lot more positivity and harmony with regards to how they view sports. Basketball really isn’t worth getting your blood boiling over, unless you’re a player.