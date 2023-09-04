“Mjesus The Best”: Michael Jordan Gets Backing From Kevin Durant’s Former Teammate On ‘MJ Vs KD’ Debate On Who The Greater Scorer Is

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Capable of scoring from anywhere on the court, only a few have been able to compare to his greatness on the offensive side. One of these comparable talents is Kevin Durant. Drafted four seasons after MJ’s retirement, KD has established himself as an elite scorer. However, one of Durant’s former teammates, despite watching a video about his greater efficiency, has jumped to the defense of His Airness on Twitter, claiming No. 23 can never be topped.

The video in question tried to suggest that KD is a better scorer than Jordan. It did this by going deeper into the stats surrounding their respective scoring abilities. In particular, it focused on their points per 100 possessions. Taking this stat into account, the Slim Reaper is apparently a far more efficient scorer. Why? Well, it’s because he averages similar points with 20% less time on the ball. Therefore, making him the better scorer, although not everyone will agree.

Kevin Durant’s former teammate defends Michael Jordan in light of video claiming the former is the better scorer

Recently, Jason Timpf made a video suggesting that Kevin Durant is a better scorer than Michael Jordan. His argument was based on the fact that KD is a far more efficient scorer. However, as is the norm with such debates, not everyone agreed. In fact, one of KD’s former teammates, Mike James made known his support for MJ, claiming that all great scorers are just mimicking him.

James, who played with Durant on the Brooklyn Nets, believes that Jordan was on a whole other level. He suggests that everyone mimics and learns from him and that he is without a doubt the best. And, although he does concede that KD, or as he referred to him, “No. 7” is a generational talent, he maintains that No.23 will always be No.1.

“Brotha man, Mjesus the best. We all mimic and learn from brotha. As much as u try to make it seem like somebody better it’s jus not possible. 7 the truth. Generational no doubt about that but 23 is forever the 1”

He continued to defend his stance, even when one fan suggested that LeBron James could challenge MJ. Replying with a simple “No,” he made it very clear that in his mind, Jordan is the end-all-be-all.

James spent only one season in Brooklyn playing alongside the Slim Reaper. At that time, he watched KD perform his very best, as he averaged around 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game. Stats that are very similar to what Jordan averaged throughout his career. Nevertheless, he maintains his point of view.

Mike James enjoyed his time on the Nets and had high praise for KD, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving

Mike James may have spent less than a season with the Brooklyn Nets, but in that time he gained a lot of respect for his teammates. After all, he worked with three of the best in the business. At the time, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden were three of the best players in the league.

In fact, James had such a high opinion of his teammates, that when Clutch Points revealed the most skilled scorers of all time, he suggested that both Kyrie and Harden should be added to the list that included KD, Kobe Bryant, MJ, and LeBron.

There will certainly be those who disagree with James. Both Uncle Drew and The Beard have seen their offensive output decrease significantly in recent times, for one reason or another. However, everyone is entitled to their opinion, and James’, although it raises some eyebrows, is valid.